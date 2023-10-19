Rugby: Horsham and Chichester celebrate first wins of season

Off the mark! Horsham RFC and Chichester RFC are both celebrating their first wins of the Regional South Central league season. Both enjoyed deserved victories in front of their own fans – here’s how they did it...

Horsham 38 Maidenhead 24

Regional 1 South Central

Horsham secured their first win of the season at home to Maidenhead in what proved to be an entertaining encounter under bright autumnal conditions that suited the expansive styles of both teams. In what was the first encounter between the clubs at 1st XV, they also had the opportunity to welcome Maidenhead at 2nd XV level on the adjacent pitch in another thrilling encounter where Horsham also prevailed by 48-24.

With the pressure on to achieve a result, Horsham started strongly stretching the Maidenhead defence and building pressure in the opposition 22m. With the lineout working well, field position was built upon and after 16 minutes, Horsham had secured a 12 point lead thanks to two tries from Tyrese Makasi off the back of two lineouts, one of which was mauled expertly over the line.

Horsham were playing with confidence and accuracy and with the ample threat shown by the backs, additional opportunities to score were spurned. Maidenhead got back into the game when in their first visit to the Horsham 22m, a quickly tapped a penalty in an attempt to catch Maidenhead unaware was turned over despite the defence never retiring. A couple of phases later, the dangerous left winger scampered over for a converted try.

The rest of the half saw Horsham dominate territory and possession. On 31 minutes, Marcus Condon, having narrowly missed out moments earlier, scored out wide following great approach play from a scrum on the left which was well converted by Oli Chennell from the touchline.

With the half drawing to a close, Horsham's concentration dropped and a quickly tapped penalty saw Maidenhead enter the Horsham 22m and despite a strong defensive set, the ball was eventually recycled to the hooker who stormed over the line for a converted try to bring Maidenhead within 5 points - 19-14.

The second half developed in much the same fashion as the first. Maidenhead with the slight wind in their favour begin to come more into the game and Horsham's defence was called upon on several occasions.

The tone was set on 42 minutes where defensive pressure saw Mike Watts intercept and scamper over from the halfway to open up a 26-14 lead. As Maidenhead sought to get on top, Horsham began to conceded penalties and in doing so concede field position. In a 10 minute period, Maidenhead scored a converted and a subsequent penalty kick to bring the score to 26-24 after 60 minutes.

Having weathered this storm with the defence performing well, Horsham regained their earlier composure and having turned over the ball in defence just outside the 22m, the ball was kicked long into space for Dec Nwachukwu to chase. Beating the cover, he got to the ball first and powered over out wide for a unconverted try.

With 2 minutes to play, the kick off was well taken and moved wide. In a fine move that saw Nick Bell, Jordan Smith and Mike Watts involved, the ball found its way to Dec Nwachukwu who needed no second invitation to secure his brace. With the try converted by Joe Blake in his last home game before he goes travelling, the referee blew for time and a great 5 point win at home.

Head of Rugby Nick Stocker said - "We are naturally delighted to get the first win of the season under our belts. More pleasing however was the manner in which they achieved this playing with pace and ambition that stretched a good outfit throughout. The set piece functioned well and our discipline was excellent apart from a short period in the 3rd quarter when under pressure.

"Defensively we managed a strong team well, especially in the wider channels where their dangerous runners were a threat throughout. All in all a good afternoon's work and just rewards for the efforts the guys have put in to date. Now we have another tough fixture away to Bournemouth and the desire to back this win up with another positive result on the road.”

Chichester 26 Witney 20

Regional 2 South Central

by Simon Tanner

The Blues notched their first win of the season to lift themselves off the bottom of the table. They played well, collectively and individually, and will hope this will provide a platform to build on for future matches.

For the first ever match between the two sides, Blues made six changes to the team that lost against Jersey last time out.

Owen Tucker and Ed Hansell came into the pack, with Joel Andrews and Ash Goodwin in the backs and Richard Ives and Alex Einchcomb on the bench.

On a warm and sunny afternoon Chichester kicked off down the slope and within 45 seconds they had to make a change to their front row because of injury.

Witney applied early pressure, penning Chichester back in their own half for the opening 10 minutes.

On the Blues’ first foray into the visitors’ half, slick rucking and handling overwhelmed the Witney defence allowing Huw Binfield to dot down, converted by Alex Margarson.

With Chichester’s confidence growing, Owen Tucker burst through the midfield making 30m before being felled. The ball was recycled along the backs to Rhys Thompson who deftly chipped the Witney defence to start a foot race.

Out of nowhere Ash Goodwin outstripped everyone to score Blues’ second try, converted by MoM Margarson.

Chichester conceded a penalty which Witney kicked to the corner for a lineout. Blues were unable to stop the visitors’ rolling maul and Witney were on the scoreboard,14-5. On the half hour Margarson intercepted the ball on the 10m line, scythed through the visitors’ scrambling defence and crossed the whitewash under the posts to score the third try which he converted for a 21-5 lead. Despite continued pressure Blues were unable to add to their score.

The Blues started the second half as they had finished the first and some poor discipline from Witney, and great kicking from Josh Stops, secured three lineouts in the red zone.

However, the visitors’ defence was more than a match for Blues’ rolling maul and they cleared before infringing.

Chichester’s response was immediate with Joel Andrews punching through Witney’s defence on the 10m line to run the ball in for the bonus-point try, conversion missed – 26-5.

After a shower sent the touchline spectators scurrying for the clubhouse, the visitors upped the tempo pushing Blues back into their own half.

With 10 minutes left Witney’s forwards had forced their way across the whitewash twice to score two unconverted tries – and 26-15 was slightly less comfortable.

With six minutes left the referee produced a yellow card and sent a Witney player to the sinbin.

Chichester threw everything at Witney, but it was the visitors who scored an unconverted try in the final play of the game to secure two bonus points.