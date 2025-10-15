Rugby picture special: Brighton sunk by Seaford at the Salts

Seaford came out strong and on four minutes they ran in a try, which was converted.

Brighton battled hard and on 19 minutess they were back in the game when they went over – but the conversion was missed.

Seaford’s John Hennessy was the next to go over for a converted try. This put fire under the Brighton team who added two converted tries within six minutes.

Seaford were given a penalty which they put over, and this was followed quickly with three more tries in eight minutes, two of which were converted.

The home side finally put out the Brighton fire with another three tries, which were all converted, these coming in a ten-minute spell as the match ended 57-19 to Seaford. Next up for Seaford this weekend is a clash at Pulborough.

1 . Seaford RFC v Brighton IIs pictures by Paul Trunfull (1).jpg Seaford RFC v Brighton IIs, Counties 2 Sussex Photo: Paul Trunfull

2 . Seaford RFC v Brighton IIs pictures by Paul Trunfull (24).jpg Seaford RFC v Brighton IIs, Counties 2 Sussex Photo: Paul Trunfull

3 . Seaford RFC v Brighton IIs pictures by Paul Trunfull (20).jpg Seaford RFC v Brighton IIs, Counties 2 Sussex Photo: Paul Trunfull

4 . Seaford RFC v Brighton IIs pictures by Paul Trunfull (21).jpg Seaford RFC v Brighton IIs, Counties 2 Sussex Photo: Paul Trunfull