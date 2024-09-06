The summer break is over for players – and league rugby returns in earnest this weekend.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester and Eastbourne are just two of the Sussex clubs looking forward to a new campaign.

Chichester RFC have been training hard in pre-season since the first week of July under the eyes of their coaching and management team. Rich Ives has led the training programme with great support from Rhys Thompson and Tom Blewitt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Numbers have been decent with most of last year’s squad being retained and some exciting new players to make what looks like a very competitive squad for the opening first team league game this weekend.

Chichester RFC are ready for the new season | Submitted picture

The seconds and third XVs’ league games start on September 21 but they have friendlies at Oaklands Park this Saturday and a week later.

Chi have had two excellent pre-season matches - away to level six side Medway with a close 26-21 loss but with lots af great learning and development, and last Saturday there was a great hit-out for the senior squad versus a competitive Eastleigh team, currently level 7. Chi had to work hard but finished with a solid 38-14 win.

Chichester kick off the Regional 2 Central league season this Saturday against the other Blues in the league, Newbury (3pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director of rugby Paul Colley said: “The league looks very exciting with long standing rivals and a host of new teams. Petersfield our close neighbours have come up as Hampshire 1 champions with ambition to rise up the leagues , and Bournemouth have come down from the levels above and I’m sure wish to bounce back up.

Eastbourne taking on Teddington last season | Picture: John Feakins

"There is completely new opposition for us too – North Dorset are our second match away. If you want to see high quality local rugby come up to Oaklands Park this Saturday. It’s a 3pm start for the first XV and the twos and threes have a warm-up match at 1.30pm.”

Eastbourne Rugby Club’s first team will have to be on their toes from day one – for they begin their new Counties 1 Surrey/Sussex campaign with a derby away to newly promoted and promising Haywards Heath.

Kick off is at 3pm at Park Avenue.

Eastbourne finished sixth out of 12 in the division last season – that in their first go at that level, which club coaches felt was a pretty good effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First XV coach Matt Pysden said: “The league looks tougher this year with some very competitive teams being relegated into it, Cobham and London Cornish, and with Haywards Heath, Old Haileyburians and Old Rustlisians being promoted into it.

“In pre-season, Eastbourne have continued to build a large squad and have some very promising youth knocking on the door of the first XV, which is very encouraging.

“Following the club’s ‘big weekend’ last Saturday and two convincing wins over Shoreham, competition for places to run out against Haywards Heath is particularly competitive – which only makes for a better team and squad.

“The whole squad is very much looking forward to a big day and a good game against Haywards Heath, where the home side will be desperate to secure some early home points.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Want to get your rugby team’s news in our local papers and on this website? You can now send reports and pictures directly into our system – go to submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD to register and get started.