Rugby World Cup semi-final: Ever-present Breach named in England XV to face France

Jess Breach is in the England Red Rose squad for Saturday’s World Cup semi-final against France.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach John Mitchell had made four changes to his side for the Ashton Gate, Bristol, showdown (3.30pm) – which will be live on BBC1.

Full-back Ellie Kildunne and prop Hannah Botterman return to the starting XV after missing the quarter-final victory over Scotland, while fly-half Zoe Harrison and lock Abbie Ward are promoted from the replacements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With six tries in the tournament to date, West Sussex ace Breach remains an ever present on the wing with Megan Jones, the only other England player to start every game to date, named at outside centre.

Jess Breach during the Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between England and Scotland at Ashton Gate (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Breach, who has recently reached 50 caps and 50 tries for England, played her rugby with Chichester RFC and Pulborough RFC as a junior and her family are still in West Sussex.

Abby Dow hit 50 England tries on the weekend and continues on the wing. Scrum-half Natasha Hunt and inside centre Tatyana Heard complete the backline.

Botterman’s inclusion in the front row sees her link up with hooker Amy Cokayne and tighthead prop Maud Muir for the third time in the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Player-of-the-match against Scotland, Morwenna Talling packs down in the second row alongside Ward. Captain Zoe Aldcroft, Sadia Kabeya and Alex Matthews make up a familiar back row partnership.

England beat Scotland 40-8 in last weekend’s quarter-final to set up the France semi.

New Zealand take on Canada in the other semi-final on Friday evening.

Mitchell said: “Ashton Gate set the stage for a strong performance in tough conditions last weekend, and the girls are eager to get back out there for the semi-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve earned this stage, and now we’ve got another chance to earn the right. Our game is working and is the right way; by working together we’ll keep getting better.

“France have faced challenges, and that will drive them - we expect it. We don’t need to be perfect, just effective, focused, and ready for the fight. We’re excited and ready to hunt them.” Red Roses team to play France 15 Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 55 caps) 14 Abby Dow (Unattached, 57 caps) 13 Megan Jones (Trailfinders Women, 31 caps) 12 Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 34 caps) 11 Jess Breach (Saracens, 51 caps) 10 Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 63 caps) 9 Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 85 caps) 1 Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 60 caps) 2 Amy Cokayne (Sale Sharks, 87 caps) 3 Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 46 caps) 4 Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 26 caps) 5 Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 79 caps) 6 Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 67 caps) - captain 7 Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 26 caps) 8 Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 79 caps) Replacements 16 Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 72 caps) 17 Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 19 caps) 18 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 77 caps) 19 Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 29 caps) 20 Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 21 caps) 21 Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 37 caps) 22 Holly Aitchison (Sale Sharks, 42 caps) 23 Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 44 caps)