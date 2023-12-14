From under-sevens to under-14s, Haywards Heath RFC’s young teams are enjoying their rugby – and flying the flag for the club and the town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Heath under -sevens went on the road to their first December festival at Horsham RFC, with three teams able to experience playing on the artificial grass pitch.

With the exception of the weather, nothing dampened the spirit of the Heath U7s Saxons teams and when the festival was unfortunately stopped early due to the increasingly wet and cold conditions, it was the Heath players who continued to play with a final game against Burgess Hill, before the Heath squads played each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone in the Heath U7 squad came away smiling, saying it was ‘the best festival ever’ and brandishing a medal around their necks. The Heath coaching team was very proud of everyone who took part, especially when the host’s coaches commented after the festival that Haywards Heath rugby teams are so positive and inclusive.

Heath U14s at Edenbridge | Contributed picture

The Heath U11s were invited to Cumnor House where they played Crowborough, Chobham (twice), New Beacon and the hosts, Cumnor House.

The squad played excellent running rugby mixed with a very solid defence putting in real stand out performances for everyone who saw them play. Overall the U11s played five matches, winning four and drawing one. The coaches were proud that joint players of the whole tournament came from Heath - Rhys Mandley and Logan O’Donnell.

Meanwhile the Heath U14 A team completed their pre-Christmas league match schedule with a convincing win away at Edenbridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side started well, competing at the breakdown and tackling with purpose but once the Heath boys got the measure of the opposition - and took on board the referee's interpretations at scrum time - they took control of the game. The first try came from good lineout pressure by lock Danny De Sousa which forced a fumble by the opposition 9 that flanker Liam Cunningham gratefully dropped on to score. Not to be outdone, back row colleague No.8 Oliver Twyning soon crashed through Edenbridge for the second try, cutting back on the angle after good work by the rest of the pack.

Heath U11s at Cumnor House | Contributed picture

The backs then got in on the act, crisp passing interchanges in midfield prompted by No. 10 Liam Hussellman put full back Tio Trevis in for the score, the No 10 adding the conversion. By now, the Heath pack were dominant and the backs in full swing, and powerhouse left wing Barney Clark was only just stopped by desperate Edenbridge defence but offloaded skillfully to inside centre Kallen Cartwright for another try.

The second half saw more of the same - but with the Heath forwards looking to up the ante at ruck time. Almost immediately the resulting quick ball saw Clarke offload for another Trevis try. A dominant Heath front row effort at a midfield scrum then allowed number 8 Twyning to attack off the base, then quick hands gave the try to Clarke. Replacement fly half Cameron Sinclair was by now running the show and a lovely kick pass gave inside centre Kartwright another try out on the left wing.

Outside centre Gus Crawley scored the final try, converted by fullback Trevis, capping a determined team effort by the whole Heath U14 squad with an overwhelming 53-0 win which sets them up well for the rest of their season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad