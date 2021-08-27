Rugby's return embraced by Heathfield players

Action from Heathfield's day of friendlies

The Heathfield coaches will take pleasure from the two wins recorded.

Heathfield Ladies had a competitive game against Dartford Valley for their first full contact game this season – for several players this was their first proper game of rugby. The final score line was 31-19 to the home side but the visitors were competitive in all areas.

The home defence was well-tested by the visitors and the tackling was good. The hard ground led to a few injuries and there were some sore bodies.

Bryn Jones with ball in hand

The coaches were particularly pleased with the ‘newbies’ who impressed - Linzi Marchant, Velvet Turner, Saffie Goldsmith and Rhia Pope, Megan Plane. Others to impress were Georgia Davies, Lauren Duly and Amy Cook.

Heathfield men were up against the Worthing second team who included several players with first team experience at National two.

Heathfield put pressure on the visitors in most phases, winning breakdowns and making dynamic tackles.

The Heathfield pack earned their beer with skipper Tom Cornwall leading by example and returning Dylan Eames the star forward.

New men Liam Dunkley and Sam Williams did well, Dunkley in the centre and Williams on the wing. The final score of 20-7 was a fair reflection of the game.