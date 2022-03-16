Shoreham RFC u16s continue their winning streak - and thank new strip sponsor

Given the chance to meet and thank their new strip sponsor, Warwick Baker, the team produced an entertaining hard fought contest for their vocal home supporters.

The two teams proved equally matched throughout but from the first whistle the home side had marginally the better of early possession and territory. Nevertheless it was to be East Grinstead who scored first smartly touching down an accurate grubber kick. Much to their coaches dismay Shoreham have made a habit of conceding first and in spite of again piling on the pressure doubled the deficit when East Grinstead produced an almost identical try.

Following the second missed conversion Shoreham restarted with a steely determination to not let the game slip further. Building on an excellent scrum platform founded around tight head prop, Frankie Phillips, they again pinned their opponents back in their own half. Relentless pressure eventually gave them a deserved dividend when full back, Dylan Hancock, breached Grinstead's defence going over under the posts. After Shoreham's stand in kicker, Toby Spendley, converted the away side had a sense of how difficult their afternoon was going to be.

U16 Team with Warwick Baker of Warwick Baker Estate Agents. Picture courtesy of Warwick Baker

Late in the half Shoreham saw their talismanic scrumhalf sidelined with a head injury assessment. It was his replacement, Ben who snuck through the oppositions cover to touchdown with the extra two points added the first half ended with Shoreham holding a narrow 14 - 10 lead.

After the break Shoreham picked where they had left off, resolute in defence and increasingly inventive in attack. In an enthralling 35 minutes of play both sides produced countless opportunities only to be thwarted by the last lines of defence or undone by minor handling errors playing with a greasy ball.

It was late on that Shoreham finally put the game to bed. Stan Taylor, Shoreham's No. 10 put the pressure on East Grinstead's backline with a fine clearing kick. Rory Mallock, who tackled marvellously throughout, was onto their fullback to bundle him into touch. From the resulting line out Harry Cracknell was hoisted high to claim the ball and set off the backs to attack mid-field. Although East Grinstead defence initially held firm, Shoreham committed sufficient numbers to retain possession at a couple of rucks eventually allowing their scrumhalf to pick and go touching down what was to be the winning try.

Next week sees Shoreham play their last league game of the season away to top of the table Heathfield.

Warwick Baker Estate Agents established in Shoreham for over 29 years are proud to sponsor the U16 Team and wish them luck for the rest of the season.