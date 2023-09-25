Sponsors give Hastings and Bexhill Rugby Club plenty to build on
This will be the fifth year of continuous sponsorship of the local rugby club by the builders’ merchants. The Bexhill firm, located at Beeching Road Industrial Estate, is only six miles away from the club, who are in Park Avenue in Hastings.
With branches in Rye, Hastings, St Leonards, Eastbourne and further afield, Parker Building Supplies has a long tradition of supporting local sports clubs. The Bexhill branch has a reputation for exceptional customer service, continues to attract small and medium sized builders from the area that enjoy the personal service of the branch.
Ed Cox, branch manager at Parkers Building Supplies, said: “We are so pleased to be able to continue our sponsorship of Hastings and Bexhill Rugby Club. It is a delight to witness the ongoing success of the club. Wishing all the teams success for the coming rugby season.“
Hastings & Bexhill RFC said: “Sponsors are key to the ongoing success of our club. The support of Parkers Building Supplies, continues to make a big difference to the social and financial health of the club.”
Hastings and Bexhill Rugby Club has been in existence since around 1924, and now boasts a growing membership across its all it teams, from men, ladies, and junior to minis.
Parker Building Supplies was founded 1984. In 2019 it was acquired by the Independent Builders Merchants Group (IBMG). TIBMG is the largest group of independent builders merchant in the South of England owning more than 20 leading builder merchants across 182 branches, that include: Fairalls, Stamco Hoppings and Chandlers Roofing Supplies among others.