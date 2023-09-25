Sponsors give Hastings and Bexhill Rugby Club plenty to build on

Hastings and Bexhill Ruby Club have kicked off the season with renewed sponsorship from Parker Building Supplies.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This will be the fifth year of continuous sponsorship of the local rugby club by the builders’ merchants. The Bexhill firm, located at Beeching Road Industrial Estate, is only six miles away from the club, who are in Park Avenue in Hastings.

With branches in Rye, Hastings, St Leonards, Eastbourne and further afield, Parker Building Supplies has a long tradition of supporting local sports clubs. The Bexhill branch has a reputation for exceptional customer service, continues to attract small and medium sized builders from the area that enjoy the personal service of the branch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ed Cox, branch manager at Parkers Building Supplies, said: “We are so pleased to be able to continue our sponsorship of Hastings and Bexhill Rugby Club. It is a delight to witness the ongoing success of the club. Wishing all the teams success for the coming rugby season.“

Hastings & Bexhill RFC will again be sponsored by Parker Building Supplies this season | Picture from H&B RFC

Hastings & Bexhill RFC said: “Sponsors are key to the ongoing success of our club. The support of Parkers Building Supplies, continues to make a big difference to the social and financial health of the club.”

Hastings and Bexhill Rugby Club has been in existence since around 1924, and now boasts a growing membership across its all it teams, from men, ladies, and junior to minis.