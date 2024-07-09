Sussex RFU drive to keep more people playing rugby
Sussex RFU is excited to announce a new initiative in collaboration with the RFU and its principal insurance provider, Howden Insurance Brokers.
Players and the wider rugby community in Sussex can now access income and accident protection cover suited to their individual needs.
Sussex and Oxford RFU have been selected to pilot this innovative offering before it is introduced nationwide.
This cover aims to support amateur players, whether they are currently playing, considering retiring or have already stepped back from the game, by providing financial security in case of injuries that prevent them from working. Enabling players to continue to play the sport they love for longer.
To find out more visit Sussex RFU Player Insurance
