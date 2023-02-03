There were defeats for both Horsham RFC and Chichester RFC in the latest rounds of games in rugby’s London regional two south east – but both were close calls. Reports from both Sussex clubs are below...

Chichester RFC 1st XV debutant Josef Amin with the ball | Picture: Alison Tanner

Guildford 26 Horsham 22

Horsham travelled to Guildford for round 17 of the league campaign knowing full well that Guildford’s league position belied their ability to cause an upset. Indeed, possessing several players with experience of National League rugby, the surprise this season is that they have been as inconsistent as they have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year they were the only team to do the double over London Welsh and finished above Horsham in the league campaign and whilst this will not happen this year, if they continue to perform in a manner that matches their ability as they did this afternoon, they will avoid relegation with room to spare despite that fact that they are running short of fixtures.

Jack Swain in action for Chichester at Gravesend | Picture: Alison Tanner

Horsham fielded a team with several changes from the week prior as a result of availability and short term knocks, but the squad depth has been tested before in this campaign and not been found wanting. As it transpired, Guildford secured the win in the 83rd minute having elected to go for the corner and in doing so secured a much needed 5-point win.

The game started with Horsham in the ascendancy. Strong ball carrying and dangerous width attacks presented several opportunities, but the profligacy of Horsham’s attack, a feature we saw early in the season returned and several opportunities went begging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the game played predominantly in Guildford’s half, it took until the 24th minute to break the resolute defence when a multi-phase attack found Jack Osgood out wide to deliver a fine miss pass to Declan Nwachukwu to score his first try of the afternoon. This was well converted by Henry Warwick.

On 32 minutes, following a string of daft penalties, Guildford gained field position and a lapse in concentration saw Guildford forwards make yards around the fringes through effective offloads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ball found its way to the Hooker who with footwork that most wingers would be proud of, neatly side-stepped Horsham’s full back to finish under the posts for a converted try. With the remaining minutes of the half, Horsham upped the tempo and from a fine scrum on the left, a first phase attack was launched that saw the ball make its way to Declan Nwachukwu to score his second of the afternoon and his 25th try of the season. Again this try was converted by Henry Warwick to see the scores 7-14 at half time.

Playing up the slight hill in the second half, the message was to keep patience as the opportunities would eventually convert. This certainly looked the case as on 46 minutes, following a dominant scrum against the head, Aaron Linfield sniped down the blindside and beat the cover defence to score a try out wide that went unconverted. 7-19 with just over 30 to play and plenty of time to secure a try bonus point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guildford, however read a different script. They begin to up the pace of the game and started to gain some ascendancy with their ball carriers. Notable in this regard was their talented number 8 who on 50 minutes burst from a retreating scrum to break the gain line. Tackled by Horsham’s 10 Joe Blake, the ball was recycled quickly to stretch the defence further. With Horsham committed, a blind side snipe delivered a try that went unconverted. – 12-19.

On 58 minutes, with penalties mounting and Guildford confidence growing, a penalty was kicked to the corner and the subsequent maul delivered a try. Going unconverted, the scores were now level at 19-19 with 20 to play.

The game then moved into a tense phase where both sides wrestled for control. Horsham failing to convert on the opportunities created, including being held up over the line and eventually, on 73 minutes, the decision to kick for posts saw Horsham take a 3 point lead and the opportunity to close out the win. 19-22 after 75 minutes.

Then came the decisive passage of play. Horsham defence secured a turnover mid-way between the 22m and 10m lines. The ball was kicked to touch and with 40 seconds to play a maul was set. Horsham concentration lapsed. With the maul disrupted, the decision to kick for field position was delayed and Guildford secured crucial turned over possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the subsequent scrum, Horsham were drawn offside in the backs and then the brave decision to kick for the corner. After a couple of attempts, a penalty try was conceded and with it Guildford had secured a fine win that was celebrated by team and supporters alike.

A frustrated Nick Stocker (Horsham head of rugby) said: “Fair play to Guildford who grew into the game as it progressed and their ambition to go for the corner at the death paid dividends. From our part we were not quite at the races in terms of the energy and focus that we have seen in recent games and playing against a good side we came unstuck.

"We lacked a little execution in our usually excellent mauling, and the breakdown was below par today which allowed Guildford a way back into the game. It is a good lesson to learn that the boys will need to heed. We need to be on it mentally and physically each week if we are to realise our aspirations.

"Luckily, the game gives us another opportunity to reset this with another tough trip next week to Battersea Ironsides. There were a number of strong contenders for man of the match today with the likes of Jamie Redmayne and Joe Blake to the fore. However, for an excellent performance in the tight and his defensive appetite, we settled on Charles Newey who’s development is coming on at pace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gravesend 20 Chichester 10

Regional two south east

Advertisement Hide Ad

report by Simon Tanner

Chichester ended this game strongly – but could not prevent their first defeat to Gravesend in nine years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a weekend off, Chichester made the long coach journey to north west Kent and made five changes. Josef Amin and Jack Swain came into the backs with Josh Cameron, Mitieli Ravudolo and Pat Bray on the bench. Amin and Ravudolo were making their 1st XV debuts.

On an overcast afternoon Gravesend kicked off under the lights.

On seven minutes Chichester were caught offside 20m in front of their posts for an easy penalty kick, 3-0.

A ball was chipped towards the touchline where it was collected at speed by the Gravesend winger whose inside pass beat the Blues’ defence for a simple try. Converted, 10-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It took an individual effort from Ross Miller to put Chichester on the scoreboard. Having dispossessed a Gravesend player in the maul, eight metres inside Blues’ half, he set off down the touchline and put in a perfect 40m grubber kick which he chased and touched down just before it ran dead. Conversion missed, 10-5.

Gravesend upped the tempo and had Chichester defending their red zone and struggling to deal with the rolling maul. After winning three penalties the Gravesend pack crossed the line on 22 minutes. Converted, 17-5.

This seemed to spur on the Blues and they pinned the opposition back in their own half for the next 11 minutes. Chichester took a tap penalty in the centre of the pitch 30m out.

The backs moved it back across the pitch where it went loose. Stee Vasuturaga gathered and, from the breakdown, Matereti Waqanisau bulldozed over to score. Conversion missed, 17-10 at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half started as the first ended with both teams having spells of possession.

Every time Gravesend got in a scoring position they gave away a penalty or spilled the ball, and Blues were struggling to get over the gain line and moving the ball from side to side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 64 minutes an attempted Chichester interception went to ground and the referee produced a yellow card. Gravesend slotted the penalty kick, 20-10.

Despite being a player short Blues took the game to the opposition, finally getting over the gain line and threatening the red zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite dominating until the end, Chichester were unable to engineer the move that would allow them to cross the whitewash.

A chip over the top from Jack Knight was a fraction too long for Pat Bray and three Blues opportunities close to the line were penalised by the referee. There was relief among the Gravesend crowd, when the referee blew his whistle.