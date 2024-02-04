BREAKING
The match in 27 pictures: Worthing Raiders clinch vital win over Westcombe Park

Worthing Raiders clinched a narrow win over Westcombe Park at Roundstone Lane to move four points clear of the bottom two in National two east.
By Steve Bone
Published 4th Feb 2024, 13:12 GMT

A tense finish ended with the score 29-26 in Raiders’ favour – a much-needed win in what has been a tough campaign.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the match on this page and the ones linked and see match coverage in the Worthing Herald on Thursday.

