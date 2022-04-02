Twickenham dream comes true for Bognor rugby youngsters

The Regis School was one of only two schools from across the country selected to play at the 80,000 seater stadium before the England v Wales Six Nations match.

Refereed by Year 12 student Brad Caparo, the 12 Year 7 students – boys and girls – played three games of six-aside Touch Rugby on the world-renowned rugby pitch against a school from Bristol. The students were then given pitch-side seats to watch the England match and had their names in the match day programme.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from the match

Ben Purgavie, PE Teacher at The Regis School, said: “I am so proud that The Regis School was able to offer this opportunity to our students. Each of the students who went to Twickenham has a real love of rugby and show real dedication to the sport.

“They were all in awe when they arrived at Twickenham and were keen to enjoy the whole experience. All the students displayed great sportsmanship throughout the day and were a real credit to The Regis School.”

Emily Lovelock, Year 7 student said:“The trip to Twickenham was really fun because we got to play on the actual pitch and play against another school. Watching the match afterwards with the atmosphere was an amazing experience that further inspired me to chase my dream of playing rugby.”

The Regis School team at Twickenham