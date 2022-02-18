Uckfield do double over Lewes - Heathfield triumph at Maidstone

Lewes 17 Uckfield 26

Lewes knew they were in for a tough game against second placed Uckfield who had put 50 points on them earlier in the season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, given recent encouraging form, there was hope they could get something out of the game.

Lewes and Uckfield do battle / Picture: Danny Simpson

Uckfield took the lead ten minutes in with a try. Lewes responded by taking the play deep into the Uckfield half and after some quick hands in the backs, the forwards were able to drive Ethan Edwards over the line under the posts for his first try of the season, converted by Ben Poole.

Lewes were determined to increase their lead and their forwards set up a driving maul from a line out 30m from the Uckfield line.

As the goal line got nearer, four of the Lewes backs joined in to add their weight to the forwards. The grandstand was really rocking with the noise of the Lewes supporters and this reached a crescendo when Elliot Moule, grounded the ball to secure a half-time 12-5 lead.

Uckfield came strongly at Lewes as the second half began, and were rewarded with a goal that brought the scores level. But Lewes fought back well, gaining a decisive advantage in the scrums, and the result was still in doubt.

Maidstone and Heathfield up for the lineout / Picture: Philip Bell

However, just before the final quarter, Uckfield swept upfield to register another try and take the lead at 12-19. Lewes were not daunted and began to mount attack after attack, and they got their reward when another driving maul resulted in a try for Simon Cross on his debut.

Then Uckfield won a scrum straight from kick-off and managed to work their way to the Lewes line with a series of quick passes to score a try that took them into a 26-17 lead.

Lewes knew another try would bring them two vital bonus points and they put everything into trying to achieve this. They battled but were denied by the strength of the Uckfield defence and the referee’s final whistle.

n The previous weekend, the under-13 and under 15 girls – the Lewes Lionesses – had a fantastic day out at The Stoop, home ground of the Harlequins.

The under-13s were put into a strong pool, but despite not winning any of their matches the girls’ play improved significantly. Communication and support were noticeably better as was the desire to get the ball in the ruck. They kept their heads up and battled on and despite a couple of injuries they all played some great rugby.

For the under-15s, the first five minutes didn’t go too well, but they got into it and started getting the ball.

Although they didn’t win any matches, they scored a few amazing tries and made some incredible tackles against opposing teams.

Their game improved so much and although they lost a couple of players through injuries that did not stop the girls from putting in a big effort. It really showed the love and passion the team share for rugby.

Lewes’ under-18s weren’t able to play at the festival but went to watch and support as the Lionesses are one big family and wouldn’t miss the chance to see each other play.

The day concluded with the Harlequins-Saracens match and the girls got the opportunity to meet and take photos with the players.

PAUL NICHOLL

Maidstone 7 Heathfield 35

Heathfield secured a six try away win over Maidstone to continue their unbeaten run in London SE3 in 2022.

Almost immediately they had a chance as the ball was worked wide but the final pass went wrong . However they were called back to a penalty on the other side of the pitch and from the resulting lineout in the corner Dan Bird was able to work his way over for the opening try.

Maidstone countered with a big kick ahead by their right wing and from the ensuing scrummage they ran a set move to score under the posts. (7-5)

Sean Crozier knocked over a penalty to give Heathfield the lead. Despite playing up the slope and into wind Heathfield were looking threatening but errors and good defence stifled several chances.

Heathfield pressure led to a home prop being binned. The scrummage surged forward and Dion Comerford touched down.

The Heathfield lineout was working well with Ed Koops taking some excellent high catches. He also made some useful carries.

The second half opened with an attacking Heathfield lineout and Sam Crichton powered his way over.

Maidstone failed to control the ball from a lineout and Bird dived on it for his second try on the day and the bonus point for the team.

A tap penalty was quickly moved left and Tom Cornwall muscled his way over.

With the score 7-30, Maidstone refused to buckle but one more try did come five minutes from time when good hands found Toby Simpson who finished well.

Tomorrow Heathfield visit Pulborough (2.30pm).