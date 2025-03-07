In front of a large crowd Bognor produced their most impressive performance for several years to score six tries against second-placed Gosport & Fareham and win 41-18 to lift themselves to seventh in the league.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hampshire outfit, having scored 55 points against Bognor in a home win in November, arrived bursting with confidence and had already been making plans for almost certain promotion to Regional 2 South Central.

Bognor, though, had other ideas and, in a devastating display of attacking rugby they scored six tries to send the visitors home empty-handed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means Bognor remain unbeaten in 2025 and can look forward to their three remaining fixtures with a growing degree of confidence.

Bognor's Matt Norrell was man of the match in the win over Gosport and Fareham

This coming Saturday, for the first of those three matches, they travel to promotion-seeking Ellingham & Ringwood, who have recruited wisely and who won the October meeting 19-0, for what is certain to be a massive challenge.

Bognor started strongly and were encouraged when they held solid in the first scrum. After just six minutes, veteran centre George Castleton ran a great angle to break the first line of defence before popping the ball to Connor Herrington whose pace allowed him to touch down under the posts. Kurtus Dent converted.

Gosport reminded everyone why they had won 15 of their 19 previous matches by putting the squeeze on Bognor’s young pack. Their initial driving lineout was repelled but the resulting scrum saw them score their first try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bognor put together strong phases deep in the visitors’ half. When they were awarded a penalty near the Gosport 22, quick thinking by Alfie Spurle saw him take a quick tap to catch the opposition defence napping. The scrum -half flew through the defence without a hand being laid on him for Bognor’s second try.

Gosport crashed over for their second try following a trademark driving lineout.

Bognor extended their lead when Dent chipped over a simple penalty but, just before the half-time whistle, the home side sent their supporters into raptures of delight with a wonderfully created try.

From an overthrow at a lineout inside Bognor’s 22, James Rimmer made good ground before handing on to Kurtus Dent. Just as he was about to be tackled the young winger delivered a perfect pass to the supporting Spurle who sprinted the last thirty metres to score his second try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gosport narrowed the gap with a penalty after just three minutes of the second half, but Bognor were not going to hang on, they were going to go for all-out attack.

When Gosport’s scrum-half was yellow-carded for dissent, the outstanding Sid Lewis took full advantage and spotted a gap wide on the right touchline. His perfectly-judged cross-field kick was gathered superbly in the air by Herrington and the centre touched down for a bonus-point try. Dent’s touchline conversion meant Bognor had a 14-point gap.

Midway through the half, off-the-top lineout ball was moved quickly along the line to Matt Norrell who broke clean through the middle. The flanker pinned back his ears and ran like a mad giraffe for 50m before handing on to Herrington who touched down for his hat-trick. Dent stroked over the conversion.

The game got a little heated, causing full-back Jeremy Newton-Young to step in to calm things down – an unusual sight for two reasons: first he is usually the one who others have to calm down; second, the ex-French schoolboy international reverted to shouting in his mother tongue which no one could understand anyway. Nevertheless the intention was laudable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gosport conceded a second yellow card, for a high tackle, but Gosport hit back with another try from a driving lineout.

Last word, though, went to Norrell who chased an opportunistic kick from his own half and managed to strip the lone defender of the ball and flop down for Bognor’ sixth try, converted once again by Dent.