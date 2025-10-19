Work to do for Worthing Raiders after defeat at Tunbridge Wells

After a disappointing result against London Scottish Lions the previous week, Raiders suffered a second straight loss when they were beaten 32-20 at Tunbridge Wells.

The disappointment from the result comes from the fact Raiders had a comfortable 20-7 lead in the first half but were unable to defend or extend that in the second half.

The coaches will have plenty to work on in the coming week to get back on track. The teamwork and individual skills are obvious, but at present they seem unable to maintain their performance level for a full 80 minutes.

Will Beer and Ethan Stone were unavailable having picked up injuries against the Scottish Lions. One or two others were carrying knocks that required them to have fitness tests before being declared fit. Dave Barber was playing his first game in the first team for 15 years and Alex Havers returned to the squad.

Tunbridge Wells kicked off and within two minutes had scored a converted try to lead 7-0. Raiders had started slowly but it didn’t take them long to come flying back into the game, scoring four tries in 30 minutes.

After seven minutes JD Leali’ifano ran out of defence and then chipped ahead. Joel Andrews collected the ball and ran through tackles before off-loading to Tom Sanderson, and when he was brought to ground the ball was recycled and moved across the field allowing Christian Streater to score in the corner. Sanderson missed the conversion.

Three minutes later the hosts dropped a high kick, Dan Wallis Downham collected the loose ball and put in a kick towards the corner flag. There was a foot race between Adam McLean and the Tunbridge defence. McLean’s pace won the day as he dived on the ball to score Raiders’ second try. Sanderson, kicking from the touchline into a strong breeze was unable to convert.

The hosts gave away a string of penalties, and the visitors kept them pinned down in their own 22m area. Eventually, from a lineout 15m from the goal line they set up a driving maul and Luke Gill touched down for a 7-15 lead.

With 30 minutes played Wallis Downham received a yellow card for a technical infringement. The hosts had a shot at the posts to close the gap to 10-15.

From the restart McLean set another attack in motion. The ball was moved across the field and Josh Taylor found a hole in the defence to cut through and score. Sanderson hit the post with the conversion attempt, 10-20.

On the stroke of half time the hosts scored a converted try to go to the break only three points behind, 17-20.

Raiders had conceded eight penalties in the half and this had allowed Tunbridge Wells to stay in touch.

Raiders restarted after the interval and a fine 50m touch finder from Tom Meyery had the hosts under pressure within 20m of the goal line. There was some confusion when the hosts had one of their props yellow carded. With no fit front rower to replace him, scrums went to uncontested.

Raiders seemed to lose their way. They built several good attacks, but errors prevented them turning them into points.

The hosts defended well and Raiders had to kick for position, but this only sgave possession back to an increasingly confident Wells.

Raiders were building an attack deep in Tunbridge territory when they had a pass intercepted. With an open field in front of them it looked like they would score in the corner, but a brilliant chase and tackle by McLean prevented touchdown.

The visitors conceded an unconverted try a few minutes later – and Tunbridge Wells had retaken the lead at 22-20.

Raiders used their bench to try and get back in the game but nothing seemed to go their way.

Wells kicked a penalty to extend their lead to 25-20. Then with about eight minutes left they scored a converted try, 32-20.

Although the visitors still showed signs of being able to break down the Tunbridge Wells’ defence, they were not able to score any more points.