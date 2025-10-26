Raiders closed the visitors’ game down and managed to gain the upper hand. With every member of the squad playing their part in an exhilarating performance there was much for the coaches to be pleased about, but there is no room for complacency as there is still much to improve on.
Matt Bosworth earned the MoM title for his contribution on his debut.
See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and those linked – and get a full report on this website and in the Worthing Herald during the week.
