Worthing Raiders beat Farnham – the match in 37 pictures

By Steve Bone
Published 26th Oct 2025, 15:31 GMT
Worthing Raiders beat Farnham 33-14 in possibly the best, most complete performance of the season so far – the glimpses of promise seen in recent weeks eventually coming to fruition.

Raiders closed the visitors’ game down and managed to gain the upper hand. With every member of the squad playing their part in an exhilarating performance there was much for the coaches to be pleased about, but there is no room for complacency as there is still much to improve on.

Matt Bosworth earned the MoM title for his contribution on his debut.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and those linked – and get a full report on this website and in the Worthing Herald during the week.

1. Worthing Raiders v Farnham pictures by Stephen Goodger (45).jpeg

Worthing Raiders v Farnham, Regional 1 South Central Photo: Stephen Goodger

2. Worthing Raiders v Farnham pictures by Stephen Goodger (44).jpeg

Worthing Raiders v Farnham, Regional 1 South Central Photo: Stephen Goodger

3. Worthing Raiders v Farnham pictures by Stephen Goodger (43).jpeg

Worthing Raiders v Farnham, Regional 1 South Central Photo: Stephen Goodger

4. Worthing Raiders v Farnham pictures by Stephen Goodger (29).jpeg

Worthing Raiders v Farnham, Regional 1 South Central Photo: Stephen Goodger

