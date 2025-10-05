Worthing Raiders beat Wimbledon: the match in 37 photos

Another five points earned put Raiders in fifth place in the league on 15 points. All in all, it’s been a pretty good start for this exciting new squad.

The crowd of just under 350 had been well entertained with 11 tries but Raiders’ coaches were not happy with the final 15 minutes of the game, when the team seemed to go to sleep. Certainly, going to uncontested scrums made a massive impact on this last period.

Raiders should have managed the latter stages of the contest much better, and the players were well aware of this. Having said that there was much to admire in the performance overall and plenty of positives to build on.

Man of the match was Regin Pratt for his blockbuster performance in the scrum and especially with the ball in hand.

See pictures from the win by Stephen Goodger on this page and those linked – and get the full match report on this website and in the Worthing Herald in the week.

