After a long, hard pre-season Worthing Raiders got their Regional 1 South Central campaign under way with a 29-77 win at Bracknell.

There were some outstanding team and individual performances and everyone played their part.

There is room for improvement and refinement, understandable after the first game. But there was plenty to admire about the performance and it has given them a great base to build on.

As the Raiders bid to regain National League status, a new coaching team is in place led by ex-Raiders’ player and Worthing College teacher and rugby coach Ben Coulson. A dozen new signings have been made.

The squad contained seven new signings, Struan Robertson, Dan Wallis Downham, Luke Gill and Regin Pratt in the forwards and Ben Heber, Christian Streater and Joel Andrews in the backs. Tom Sanderson and Josh Steggles were making their debuts. Elliott Luke is the new captain.

Bracknell kicked off playing down the slope with a strong breeze at their backs. In the early stages the home side kept Raiders deep in their own territory with a combination of open field kicks and strong running from their sizeable forwards.

The hosts opened the scoring on three minutes after powerful forward charges led to a try. The conversion was missed.

Bracknell continued to keep Raiders pinned deep in their own half and a loose pass from the visitors allowed Bracknell to run a try in almost unopposed from the halfway line. The conversion was unsuccessful, but Raiders were 10-0 down.

Raiders started to get into it with more possession and better field position.

Raiders’ first try came in the 24th minute. Following a well-executed catch and drive, skipper Luke broke off the maul and powered his way over. Sanderson converted – 10-7.

The visitors were playing good 15-man rugby. Twice in two minutes Raiders were held up over the try line resulting in goal line dropouts.

When you fail to convert chances into points, your opponents can come back strongly – when Bracknell scored a converted try not long before half-time, extending their lead to 17-7 at half-time.

The visitors made just the restart they needed, dominating territory and keeping Bracknell’s defence under pressure. With three minutes played Raiders crossed the line after a catch and drive but the referee ruled the ball had been held up.

Undeterred the visitors came straight back with controlled attacking play. After 15 minutes their efforts were rewarded when Pratt crossed the line to touch down. Sanderson converted to close the gap to 17-14.

The visitors took the lead for the first time in the 26th minute of the half. Bracknell had a line out in their own 22, but failed to find their jumper.

Luke Gill scooped up the ball and a powerful surge saw him smash his way through the defence to score Raiders’ third try. Sanderson had terrible trouble keeping the ball on the tee, and when the breeze blew it off again the referee deemed his allotted time was up.

The hosts – 17-19 down – came straight back and scored a try when Raiders failed to secure the ball from the restart. Although the conversion was missed, they led 22-19. The hosts scored another unconverted try in the 32nd minute to extend the lead to 27-19.

Raiders continued attacking and moved the ball to the backs. Christian Streater, with guile and strength, burst through the attempted tackles and scored close to the posts. Sanderson converted, 27-26.

When another penalty was conceded by Bracknell the referee’s patience has been tested once too often and the hosts received a yellow card.

Will Beer dived in at the corner only to have the score ruled out for a forward pass. The referee returned to the penalty for Raiders. With four minutes left they elected to kick for three points. Sanderson calmly obliged – 27-29.

Nerves were on edge and even more so when Daniel Wallis Downham was yellow-carded at a ruck just inside the Raiders’ half.

With the last play Bracknell had the chance to take the win with a penalty, straight in front of goal from around 45 metres. But it dropped safely for Raiders and Tom Meyer put it into touch to end the game.