Worthing Raiders close in on leaders with win over Leicester Lions

Either side could have won but in the end the Raiders had the edge and deserved their win. This was Raiders’ eighth win in a row and maintains their challenge for the title. A crowd of just over five hundred went home thoroughly pleased with the result and the quality of the rugby produced by both teams.

There were many outstanding performances in the Raiders’ ranks today and several players could have received the Man Of the Match award, however in the event Harrison Sims took the accolade for his excellent performance on the day.

Will Scholes on his way to Worthing Raiders' first try in their win over Leicester / Picture: Stephen Goodger

After last week’s visit to Devon and the trauma of Storm Eunice, Raiders returned to Roundstone Lane for this week’s game with Leicester Lions. The away fixture in October was a frustrating affair for Raiders who lost a close encounter.

Matt McLean and Cassius Cleaves were both unavailable so Josh Tusler and Tom Gwyther moved from the bench to the starting line-up. Kemp Price returned to captain the side from open-side, and Nathan Jibulu and Dan Sargent were both selected on the bench. With the weather set fair it was hoped Raiders could get back to their fast tempo style after last week’s struggle in the mud.

Leicester Lions kicked off defending the northern end of the ground. The first ten minutes of this encounter were fairly even with both sides showing their willingness to play a fast, open game. The quality of the rugby from both sides was very good in the early stages and the crowd of over five hundred looked as though they were in for an entertaining afternoon.

.The first score of the game came after twelve minutes when Raiders kicked a penalty into the corner to setup a lineout, from which they were able to create a driving maul. With the visitors on the back foot the forward drive moved closer to the Lions’ try line until Will Scholes dived over from close range. Josh Tusler converted to give the home side an early 7-0 lead. Both sides had started well and were showing a high level of skill with ball in hand. The quality of rugby was at a high level and continued throughout the game.

In the 17th minute Lions deservedly levelled the score with a converted try, 7-7. With twenty-three minutes played the home side kicked a penalty into touch on the visitors’ twenty-two metre line, from the lineout they drove towards the try line. When they were eventually held up, they were awarded a put in at the scrum five metres from the try line. Frank Taggart, at no 8, picked up and drove his way through several attempted tackles to touch down for Raiders’ second try of the afternoon. Josh Tusler again converted and restored the seven-point lead at 14-7.

Some of the rugby on show from the home side was exceptional. Forwards and backs linking to move the ball patiently through many phases in order to move closer to the visitors’ try line. Just on the half hour mark Raiders stretched the Lions’ defence until Josh Tusler crossed the line to touch down. Unfortunately for them the try was disallowed for an infringement in the build-up.

In the thirty-seventh minute the home side started an attack from their own half of the field. Harrison sims made a telling break before feeding the ball to skipper Kemp Price. From the tackle situation the ball was moved to Liam Perkins who made further inroads into the defence. The ball was then moved through the hands of the backs until Jack Forrest saw the chance to breach the defence and score close to the posts. With Josh Tusler again successful with the conversion Raiders stretched the lead to 21-7.

The final flourish of the half saw Raiders move the ball at pace through the backs until it reached Curtis Barnes, his initial thrust opened up the defence and his grubber kick to the goal line almost created the fourth try of the half. The half had been well contested with both sides looking dangerous when in possession. Half time score: Worthing Raiders 21 Leicester Lions 7

Raiders restarted the game after the break, now attacking the southern end of the ground. During the first ten minutes of the half a plethora of substitutions were made by the home side with Nathan Jibulu, Elliott Quinton, Rhys Morgan, and Dan Sargent all entering the game. The home side scored the bonus point try shortly after these changes. Some excellent handling by the forwards saw several offloads in tackle situations before Harrison Sims stepped inside the last defender and stormed his way to the line. Josh Tusler converted and what looked like a comfortable 28-7 lead was established.

Although Raiders continued to create chances, they couldn’t quite finish them off and the visitors always looked dangerous and capable of getting back into the game. With twenty-five minutes of the game played Leicester scored an excellent try from deep and converted to close the gap to 28-14. Will Beer replaced Curtis Barnes with ten minutes to play.

Raiders didn’t sit back and continued to attack from all parts of the pitch. Unfortunately, during an attack that looked as though it would bring a fifth try, Lions intercepted a pass inside their twenty-two and sprinted the length of the field to score an unconverted try closing the gap to 28-19 with five minutes left to play.

As the clock moved into the red and the visitors pushed for the next score the ball went to ground and a Raiders’ foot got to it first and kicked it bobbling down the field. The bounce was kind for Jack Forrest who caught it and sprinted away to score the fifth try for the home side. With Josh Tusler’s successful conversion the referee blew the whistle to end the game.

Referee: Neil Sweeney

Attendance: 503

Proto Food Group Man of the Match: Harrison Sims

Scorers: Tries: Scholes, Taggart, Forrest (2), Sims. Cons: Tusler (5)