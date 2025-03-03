Worthing Raiders face battle to stay up after defeat at Henley Hawks

A 36-19 defeat away to Henley Hawks was a very disappointing result as the game had been very close and in the balance right up to the last ten minutes.

In truth both sides were guilty of making too many errors and although good rugby was played in patches, the game lacked flow and was rather scrappy.

Raiders can still avoid relegation, but it’s going to need better performances than this, plus a bit of good fortune. With four home games to play it is still possible.

But with only seven games left in the season, each one is now a cup final for Raiders as they work towards avoiding relegation.

Harry Forrest with the ball as the Raiders look for a route to the try line - picture by Colin Coulson

Away to sixth-placed Henley, Raiders made only three changes to the squad that beat Bury St Edmunds. Ollie Crow, Cam Dobinson and Charlie Spencer replaced Tom Derrick, Max Boxall and Sam Myles.

On a lovely, sunny afternoon, unfortunately for Raiders, Tom Bowen had to withdraw from the contest when he tweaked an old knee injury in the warm-up. Spencer took his place in the starting XV.

The visitors started well. In the first minutes they played confidently, moving the ball through the phases to put pressure on the Henley defence. This failed to produce any points and after nine minutes Henley scored an unconverted try on their first visit into the visitors’ 22.

To make matters worse, Jack Lake was injured in the build-up to the try and had to miss the rest of the game. Dobinson came off the bench.

Jack Forrest in possession for Raiders at Henley - picture by Colin Coulson

Raiders responded well and were on the attack deep in Henley’s territory within moments.

From a lineout the ball found its way to Frank Taggart, who burst through the Henley defence. When tackled they retained possession a few metres from the goal line and after several attempts to cross the line, Ben Featherstone eventually touched down. Jack Forrest converted, and the visitors led 5-7.

Frank Taggart had to leave the field for a few minutes for repairs to a cut above his eye. Crow covered for him.

Henley missed the chance to retake the lead when they failed with a penalty shot at goal. Both sides looked dangerous with ball in hand, but both made errors.

On the half hour, the hosts scored a converted try to regain the lead at 12-7. This was rather typical of the way things have gone for Raiders all season – the try came as a direct result of giving away a penalty on halfway. Henley put the kick into touch a few metres from the try line and scored from the lineout.

With about five minutes of the half left the visitors were building an attack but a penalty was awarded against Raiders at a ruck, and to make matters worse Forrest received a yellow card.

At the interval Raiders took off Dobinson and put Crow back on.

Henley restarted and within a couple of minutes Raiders had the lead. Jake Rutherford had hassled the hosts’ scrum half at the base of the scrum and won the ball. Harrison Dakin made a break and fed the ball to Kemp Price, who brushed off a couple of tackles to score under the posts. Spencer added the extras to give Raiders a 12-14 lead.

Henley hit back with a converted try to retake the lead at 19-14 and scored an unconverted try after 11 minutes giving them a 24-14 advantage.

The visitors nearly scored in the 15th minute of the half when they took a quick tap at a penalty. The ball was moved at pace and with precision to create an overlap but the final pass found touch rather than Spencer on the wing.

Undeterred, Raiders scored an unconverted try by Dakin from a lineout close to the hosts’ goal line, the gap now reduced to 24-19.

Sam Cook, who had replaced Fraser Bruce early in the half, was injured and had to leave the game with about 15 minutes left. Bruce returned in his place.

Raiders were in contention but in this final phase of the game they gave away eight penalties, and there was a yellow card for Bruce and any chance of getting the score they needed to get the lead back vanished. Henley were able to score two more tries and convert one to take the game out of reach.