Worthing Raiders have a massive task ahead of them after Westcombe Park defeat

Jake Rutherford with the ball for Worthing Raiders | Picture: Colin Coulson

Westcombe Park 68, Worthing Raiders 19

This week Raiders travelled to Kent to play Westcombe Park who were sitting comfortably in mid table.

For Raiders this was a game they had to win in order to give themselves a chance to start climbing away from the relegation zone.

This was game thirteen and the halfway point in the season.

Elliot Powell on the charge for Raiders | Picture: Colin Coulson

Selection had been difficult for the visitors, with several players unavailable through injuries received the previous week and some only just making the squad after treatment during the week.

Five changes had to be made, Harrison Dakin, Elliott Powell and Dillon Worsley returned to the squad after missing the last few games through injury. Callum Green and Callum Butler made their debut for Raiders on the bench.

On a very, heavy pitch, Westcombe Park kicked off and Raiders failed to secure the ball. Sixty seconds later the hosts had scored their first try of the match, which was converted to lead 7-0.

Despite this early setback, the visitors then had a sustained period of possession deep in Westcombe Park’s territory. During this period Tom Bowen had two excellent runs with the ball, the first almost getting him to the try line. Will Beer was set free on the left wing, with what looked like a good chance to beat the cover defence and score, unfortunately the pass to him was deemed forward.

Max Powell in possession for Raiders | Picture: Colin Coulson

After eight minutes Westcombe Park received a yellow card for an infringement at a ruck close to their own try line.

Between the twentieth and thirtieth minute, Raiders conceded five penalties, and this allowed the hosts to regain control of territory and possession. During this period, they scored three converted tries to take a 28-0 lead with ten minutes left in the half.

Will Beer was brought down with a high tackle in the twenty fifth minute, having already stepped inside two attempted tackles. The Westcombe Park player involved was yellow carded.

The visitors made changes from the bench in an effort to regain momentum. Ray Jardine and debutant Callum Butler replacing Elliott Powell and Will Gearing-Grief.

The visitors then put a lot of pressure on the Westcombe Park defence. Although, the defence held out, the hosts conceded three penalties in quick succession.

From the final one of these, skipper Jack Forrest took a quick tap and ran at the defence deep inside their twenty-two-metre area. At the breakdown the ball was lost and the hosts, with the aid of a kick and chase went the length of the field to score an unconverted try, 33-0.

As the half was nearing its close, Raiders got themselves on the scoresheet with a try by Harrison Dakin, following a catch and drive from a lineout five metres from the tryline. The conversion was missed, and the score was 33-5 as the whistle was blown for the half time interval.

The second half was restarted by Raiders. This time it was the hosts who failed to secure the ball and after many phases close to the tryline, Frank Taggart crossed the line to score the visitors’ second try. Alex Clayton converted, 33-12. Elliott Powell replaced Ollie Crow and Sam Myles replaced Jake Rutherford after five minutes of the half.

There was no score for a further ten minutes, but Raiders conceded three more penalties during this time. This allowed the hosts to take control of possession and put pressure back on the visitors’ defence. This resulted in another converted try for Westcombe Park, 40-12.

Simple errors were again the cause of the next try scored by the home side. From the restart the ball didn’t go ten metres. Westcombe Park had a scrum as a result on the halfway line. Raiders were penalised, the hosts kicked to the corner and from the lineout they scored another converted try, 47-12. Both Fraser Bruce and Alex Clayton had to leave the field with injuries.

There was then a period where Raiders had the upper hand, a string of four penalties against the hosts gave the visitors the chance to build attacks. From a lineout the ball was moved into midfield, Jack Forrest made a break and fed the ball to Sam Myles who scored close to the posts. Dillon Worsley converted to close the gap to 47-19.

The last ten minutes saw Raiders throw the ball about in all parts of the field in an attempt to score their fourth, bonus point try. In doing so they conceded two interception tries and one due to missed first up tackles.

Full time score: Westcombe Park 68 Worthing Raiders 19

When Lady Luck isn’t with you and you are under pressure at the bottom of the league, everything seems to go against you. Thus, it was today. The frustration felt by players, coaches and supporters comes from seeing Raiders play really well for parts of a game, but penalties and simple errors repeatedly prevent them from building a score that will take them on to a win. Again today, plenty of chances were created but were not converted to points.

With half the season gone Raiders have a massive task ahead of them if they are to maintain their position in this league. The Christmas break will be a good time for them to reflect and rebuild.

Team: 1. Fraser Bruce 2. Harrison Dakin 3. Ben Featherstone 4. Jack Lake 5. Elliott Powell 6. Ollie Crow 7. Will Gearing-Grief 8. Frank Taggart 9. Jake Rutherford 10. Jack Forrest – Captain 11. Will Beer 12. Alex Clayton 13. Max Boxall 14. Tom Bowen 15. Dillon Worsley

Replacements: 16. Callum Green 17. Ray Jardine 18. Callum Butler 19. Bruno Perry 20. Sam Myles TR. George Gatford

Scorers: T: Harrison Dakin, Frank Taggart, Sam Myles Cons: Alex Clayton, Dillon Worsley