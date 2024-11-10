Worthing Raiders lose out in must-win game with Oxford Harlequins

Jack Forrest asses the ball | Picture: Colin Coulson

After a rest weekend, Worthing Raiders were on the road to play newly promoted Oxford Harlequins.

With the hosts in 11th position and the visitors in 13th this was a must win game for both sides.

Raiders made four changes to the squad that played against Henley. Ollie Streeter, Jimmy Staples and Ray Jardine all returned, and Tom Bowen made his first start of the season.

The game was played on Oxford Harlequins’ artificial pitch in cold, dull conditions. The hosts kicked off but it was the visitors who were quickly on the attack. In the first twelve minutes Raiders had possession and were able to remain in Oxford Harlequins’ territory. Five penalties awarded against the hosts helped Raiders maintain this advantage. Unfortunately, the only reward for the visitors at the end of this period was a penalty by skipper Jack Forrest. Chances had been created to score tries but had not been taken, 0-3 after twelve minutes.

Harrison Dakin with the ball | Picture: Colin Coulson

Raiders then slipped off the pace. Half a dozen penalties conceded and a yellow card for Ray Jardine didn’t help their cause.

The hosts scored three tries in this period with one of them being converted. All the momentum was with Oxford Harlequins as Raiders struggled to get back on track, 17-3.

With thirty-five minutes played Raiders swept the ball wide to the right wing. Jake Rutherford sprinted towards the corner and when the defence shut down his route to the try line, a series of side steps took him to within five metres.

Having been tackled the forwards took over and Ollie Streeter touched down under the posts. Jack Forrest converted, and the gap closed to 17-10.

As the half drew to a close the visitors were on top and again attacking deep in the hosts’ territory.

Another try looked likely as they went through the phases close to the hosts’ try line. When the ball went forward in a tackle, the chance to draw closer was gone and the half time whistle indicated it was time for a break and for Raiders to regroup for a better second half.

Half time score: Oxford Harlequins 17 Worthing Raiders 10

The game was restarted by Raiders and both sides fought to take control. The visitors began to use the bench players to bring renewed energy to their play.

The coaches tried positional changes in the forwards and backs to try to produce the best combinations to break down the home team’s defence. However, it was Oxford Harlequins who scored next after ten minutes of the half.

The try was converted and their lead stretched to 24-10.

Raiders continued to give away penalties, which allowed the hosts to kick to the corners and take advantage of their powerful lineout.

The game became quite scrappy for a while with neither side able to control the ball for any meaningful period. With nearly thirty minutes played Raiders conceded another try, which was converted and all of a sudden the game was just about lost at 31-10.

The rest of the match saw Raiders dominate possession and territory as they put everything into trying to earn at least a try bonus point.

In this last period of the game Raiders produced better control and were able to maintain pressure on the hosts’ defence. Raiders scored a second try after a catch and drive was held up short of the line, Elliott Luke broke off the back of the maul and had a go for the line, he too was stopped but seconds later the defence could do nothing to prevent Frank Taggart from scoring. Although unconverted the ambition to score more points was clear and with the score at 31-15 there was still a chance of a bonus point.

Deep into the last ten minutes Jack Forrest scored an excellent, individual try, ripping through the Oxford Harlequins’ defence as he had done regularly throughout the game. The try was unconverted, but the gap closed to 31-20.

The hosts slowed the game down as much as they could and when they had a penalty, that previously they would have kicked to the corner, this time they chose a shot at goal. The penalty was successful and the lead extended by another three points.

The final moments saw the visitors throw everything into attack as a converted try would earn them two bonus points.

It looked as if this was going to happen when Ollie Streeter made a rampaging run through many attempted tackles taking him to only a few metres from the try line, before he was eventually stopped and the final chance for points was gone.

Full time score: Oxford Harlequins 34 Worthing Raiders 20

Possibly the most disappointing result of the season so far. Raiders at present are frustrating to watch as they play outstanding rugby for short periods, but penalties and errors prevent them maintaining pressure on the opposition. If they can extend their good periods in a game, they would be able to score more points and bring about that much needed first win. Cutting out errors would allow this team to perform to its potential.

Scorers: Tries: Ollie Streeter, Frank Taggart, Jack Forrest. Con: Jack Forrest. Pen: Jack Forrest

Team: 1. Fraser Bruce 2. Jimmy Staples 3. Ollie Streeter 4. Jack Lake 5. Ollie Crow 6. Ray Jardine 7. Harrison Dakin 8. Frank Taggart 9. Sam Myles 10. Jack Forrest – Captain 11. Will Beer 12. Bruno Perry 13. Max Boxall 14. Jake Rutherford 15. Tom Bowen

Bench: 16. Elliott Luke 17. Dan Macadams 18. Will Gearing-Grief 19. Tom Meyer 20. Dillon Worsley