Worthing Raiders and Sevenoaks do battle - picture by Stephen Goodger

Worthing Raiders lost 36-7 at home to Sevenoaks in their latest National two east outing – possibly their most disappointing result of the season.

Sevenoaks deserved to win as they made the better use of the conditions.

The game was in the balance at half time, but the hosts were unable to make real headway with ball in hand against the wind in the second half. Having to replace four injured players during the game didn’t help their cause.

Raiders will regroup during the week in the build up to the final two games of the year, away to Westcombe Park and Havant.

This was the final home game of the year, with two consecutive away games to follow before the Christmas break.

Sevenoaks were a place above Raiders at the start of play so it was a must-win game for the hosts.

Selection was hampered by injuries to Elliott Luke, Harrison Dakin and Rob Ure, and Kieran Tomlinson has moved out of the area. Tom Bowen, Bruno Perry and Ray Jardine returned to the squad, and Alex Clayton made his debut in the centre.

The game was played in wet and very windy conditions. Raiders kicked off playing towards the southern end with the wind at their backs. Fortunately, the rain relented before kick-off, but underfoot conditions were not ideal.

The hosts were guilty of giving away penalties at regular intervals, enabling the visitors to kick to touch and make use of their well-organised driving maul.

Raiders tried to run the ball when in possession when maybe they’d have benefitted more from long kicks.

The game was scrappy with both sides making handling errors under pressure. The visitors opened the scoring with a penalty from in front of the posts after 25 minutes.

Raiders almost scored a few minutes later when Dan Macadams charged down an attempted box kick – with the line at his mercy he was unable to pick the ball up cleanly and the chance was gone.

After 31 minutes Raiders made a tactical change, bringing Jake Rutherford on for Bruno Perry but over the next seven minutes they lost Ollie Streeter and Jimmy Staples to injuries, Ben Featherstone and Finlay Glass replacing them.

After 39 minutes of pretty dour rugby the visitors sneaked in with a converted try on the stroke of half time to make it 10-0.

As it was a dark afternoon and both sides were wearing dark strips, the home side changed into their bright yellow shirts for the second half. Tom Meyer replaced Sam Myles.

Sevenoaks restarted with an increasingly strong wind on their backs. The second half was dominated by the visitors, who gained advantage from high, long kicks that were difficult to field cleanly in the conditions.

The half started badly for the hosts when Sevenoaks scored a converted try within a minute. And with only seven minutes gone they scored another converted try to stretch the lead to 0-24. They followed with an unconverted try five minutes later.

It was almost halfway through the half before Raiders were able to take play deep into Sevenoaks’ territory. They achieved this through good interplay between forwards and backs.

The Sevenoaks’s defence was sound but when Jack Forrest put a neat grubber kick through to the try line, Raiders were prevented from scoring when a defender got to the ball first. The hosts were awarded a 5m scrum but were unable to convert it into points.

Injuries continued to hamper the hosts with both Ben Featherstone and Dan Macadams having to go off.

When Sevenoaks scored again the lead had become insurmountable at 0-36.

During the final five minutes Raiders played their best rugby and on the stroke of full-time a good move was finished by Max Boxall, who burst through to score under the posts. Alex Clayton converted, and the referee called time.