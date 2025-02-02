Worthing Raiders v Canterbury in National two eastplaceholder image
Worthing Raiders so close to win over Canterbury: the match in 44 pictures

By Steve Bone
Published 2nd Feb 2025, 12:44 BST
Worthing Raiders went down 29-25 to Canterbury at Roundstone Lane – but it could easily have ended in a win for Raiders.

The performance on the day was much more representative of the ability of the team. Although they were not quite enough to get the win, this was two points that may be vital in their efforts to avoid relegation from National two east.

It was an entertaining game to watch with many excellent individual performances from the home side. Kemp Price made a real impact on his return, but it was Jack Lake, playing his 198th game for Raiders, who was named player of the match.

Worthing Raiders v Canterbury in National two east

1. Worthing Raiders v Canterbury pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).jpeg

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Worthing Raiders v Canterbury in National two east

2. Worthing Raiders v Canterbury pictures by Stephen Goodger (40).jpeg

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Worthing Raiders v Canterbury in National two east

3. Worthing Raiders v Canterbury pictures by Stephen Goodger (43).jpeg

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Worthing Raiders v Canterbury in National two east

4. Worthing Raiders v Canterbury pictures by Stephen Goodger (21).jpeg

Photo: Stephen Goodger

