Worthing Raiders throw away lead to agonisingly lose by one point

Jake Rutherford celebrates a try. Photographer Stephen Goodger was there to catch to action

Worthing Raiders 35, Oxford Harlequins 36 This week the visitors to Roundstone Lane were Oxford Harlequins. With their place in National 2 East looking more and more difficult to maintain, Raiders had to win and get five points from this game.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raiders made three changes to the squad from the previous week. Rob Ure returned after a long injury spell, Finlay Glass was recalled to cover the front row and Jon Ilori was making his debut on the wing. Harry Forrest was making his 100th National League appearance for Raiders.

Raiders kicked off playing towards the southern end of the ground but were soon in trouble as they gave away three penalties in the first two minutes. The result was the visitors scored an unconverted try to take the lead 0-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts didn’t take long to get on the scoreboard and take the lead with a converted try. From a lineout on halfway the ball was moved to the centre of the field and Charlie Spencer split the defensive line and raced into open space. A stylish swerve saw him go around the last defender and sprint away and score under the posts.

Worthing Roaders lost a tight game with Oxford Harlequins, but just one point. Photographer Stephen Goodger was there to catch to action

Raiders were playing well but their efforts were negated due to another run of penalties conceded. One of which resulted in a yellow card for Jon Ilori in the 16th minute. The visitors scored another unconverted try to retake the lead at 7-10.

The hosts scored again in the 20th minute. From a penalty, Raiders kicked to touch on the visitors’’ five-metre line. The ball was caught and driven from the lineout and Jimmy Staples touched down with Charlie Spencer again adding the extras to retake the lead to 14-10.

Raiders were dominant during this period of the game and came close to scoring twice, firstly the forwards were held up over the try line resulting in a goal line drop out and secondly a break by Jack Forrest looked as though it would lead to a score but another penalty was conceded close to the try line and the pressure was relieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it didn’t take long for Jimmy Staples to notch his second try of the afternoon from another catch and drive situation. Raiders had now extended their lead to 19-10 with ten minutes of the half remaining.

Worthing Roaders lost a tight game with Oxford Harlequins, but just one point. Photographer Stephen Goodger was there to catch to action

The hosts continued to boss the game at this point resulting in the bonus point try being scored in the thirty-fourth minute. Luke Talbot started the move with a run from deep, Kemp Price then made a trademark burst through the defence into space. Jake Rutherford trailed on his left side and when he received the ball he fended off the attempted tackle and scored a fine try. The conversion went wide, but as half time approached Raiders had a 24-10 lead.

Unfortunately, both Harry Forrest and Jimmy Staples had to leave the field injured during the half. Elliott Powell and Rob Ure replaced them, Kemp Price moving to centre from the back row. The hosts could have had more points before the break but in the end had to settle for a ten point lead.

Oxford Harlequins restarted the game after the interval and with a minute they had scored a converted try to close the gap to 24-17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the restart Luke Wallace won the ball in the air and the hosts were back on the attack, only to be thwarted when they gave away another penalty at a ruck.

With nine minutes played the visitors conceded a penalty thirty metres from the posts and Charlie Spencer popped it over to extend the lead to 27-17.

The visitors had a line out deep in Raiders’ territory but were unable to secure the ball. Harrison Dakin put boot to ball, and it ended up five metres from the try line at the other end of the pitch. The chase was excellent, and the defender was caught. Raiders regained possession of the ball and Harrison Dakin dived over the line to touch down and it appeared the hosts had a bit of breathing space with the score at 32-17.

Again from the restart, Raiders won the ball and when it was moved to the right wing it looked like another try would be scored but the pass to Jon Ilori was adjudged to be forward and another chance was gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors then went up the other end of the pitch and scored an unconverted try to close the gap to 32-22.

Raiders conceded a couple more penalties, thus losing control of position on the pitch.

As the half reached the 30-minute mark, the fourteen men of Worthing were being stretched by expansive play from the visitors, this eventually led to a converted try and suddenly the margin was reduced to three points at 32-29.

The home side were still able to build attacks deep in the visitors’ territory and were rewarded with a penalty 30 metres in front of the posts. The choice was to kick the goal or go to the corner to see if another try could be scored, to put the lead beyond seven points. The decision was made to take the three points and Charlie Spencer obliged by slotting the kick between the posts. Raiders now had a six-point lead at 35-29, with five minutes to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heart break for Raiders came in the 38th minute when the visitors scored under the posts to close the gap to 35-34. The simple conversion gave the visitors the lead by a single point at 35-36, and for Raiders time had run out and the victory had been snatched away from them.

With the lead at 32-17, Raiders looked comfortable but penalties, injuries and then a second yellow allowed the game to slip away and possibly their place in National 2 East as well. The two points earned today may be of little help. A very disappointing outcome and it will need a lot of work during the week to lift the squad for next week’s away game at Dorking. The Fox Inn Man of the Match: Charlie Spencer.