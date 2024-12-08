Worthing Raiders v Sevenoaksplaceholder image
Worthing Raiders v Sevenoaks

Worthing Raiders v Sevenoaks - National two east rugby in pictures

By Steve Bone
Published 8th Dec 2024, 13:40 BST
It finished Worthing Raiders 7, Sevenoaks 36 at Roundstone Lane – possibly the most disappointing result of the season for the home side. Sevenoaks deserved to win as they made the better use of the conditions.

The game was in the balance at half-time, but the hosts were unable to make real headway with ball in hand against the wind in the second half. Having to replace four injured players during the game didn’t help their cause.

Raiders will regroup during the week in the build up to the final two games of the year, away to Westcombe Park and Havant.

Get the full report on this website and in the Worthing Herald during the week – but meantime, on this page and the ones linked, see Stephen Goodger’s photos from the match.

Worthing Raiders v Sevenoaks

1. Worthing Raiders v Sevenoaks pictures by Stephen Goodger (13).jpeg

Worthing Raiders v Sevenoaks Photo: Stephen Goodger

Worthing Raiders v Sevenoaks

2. Worthing Raiders v Sevenoaks pictures by Stephen Goodger (15).jpeg

Worthing Raiders v Sevenoaks Photo: Stephen Goodger

Worthing Raiders v Sevenoaks

3. Worthing Raiders v Sevenoaks pictures by Stephen Goodger (8).jpeg

Worthing Raiders v Sevenoaks Photo: Stephen Goodger

Worthing Raiders v Sevenoaks

4. Worthing Raiders v Sevenoaks pictures by Stephen Goodger (11).jpeg

Worthing Raiders v Sevenoaks Photo: Stephen Goodger

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Havant
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice