Worthing Raiders v Sevenoaks - National two east rugby in pictures

The game was in the balance at half-time, but the hosts were unable to make real headway with ball in hand against the wind in the second half. Having to replace four injured players during the game didn’t help their cause.

Raiders will regroup during the week in the build up to the final two games of the year, away to Westcombe Park and Havant.

Get the full report on this website and in the Worthing Herald during the week – but meantime, on this page and the ones linked, see Stephen Goodger’s photos from the match.

1 . Worthing Raiders v Sevenoaks pictures by Stephen Goodger (13).jpeg Worthing Raiders v Sevenoaks Photo: Stephen Goodger

2 . Worthing Raiders v Sevenoaks pictures by Stephen Goodger (15).jpeg Worthing Raiders v Sevenoaks Photo: Stephen Goodger

3 . Worthing Raiders v Sevenoaks pictures by Stephen Goodger (8).jpeg Worthing Raiders v Sevenoaks Photo: Stephen Goodger

4 . Worthing Raiders v Sevenoaks pictures by Stephen Goodger (11).jpeg Worthing Raiders v Sevenoaks Photo: Stephen Goodger