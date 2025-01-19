Rugged Robins wrestle result

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Roffey Robins Atletico 1-0 Ashurst Wood

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roffey Robins Atletico under 16s earned their seventh league victory of the season in a tight battle against Ashurst Wood on Saturday.

A sticky surface with the topography of a crazy golf course didn’t make for fast flowing football. The conditions dictated that hard work, desire and work rate were the attributes most needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Atletico dominated the first half, although only created a few chances. Joshua Bellamy worked well with Noah Ashton on the left wing, and whilst he created some chances, nothing was converted.

Ferreira surges forward

David Zmuda, played an excellent cross which Alex Winiecki narrowly headed wide.

The Ashurst Wood keeper was their player of the match and it looked like it would prove to be ‘one of those days’ for Atletico when he pulled off a first class save from an Ethan Douglas long range effort.

Ashurst Wood were restricted to a couple of attacks, although nothing that threatened Theo Botevyle in goal.

Half time Roffey Robins Atletico 0-0 Ashurst Wood

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashurst Wood had the benefit of the slope in the second half and enjoyed an early period of possession. The Atletico defence of Henry Dinsdale, Romario Moratalla, Dan Klamm and Will Anderson stood firm, with Botevyle eventually called into action with a diving save to tip the ball around his right hand post.

Atletico started to press forward and the only goal of the game came from an unusual route. An Ashurst Wood player was under pressure from Rod Ferreira and played the ball back to the keeper who picked it up to give away an indirect free kick. Zmuda rolled the ball to Woodhams who smashed the ball home.

Roffey had two immediate chances to extend their lead, both times thwarted by some excellent goalkeeping. First with him spreading himself to block a Douglas shot and secondly from a Ferreira effort which he deflected for a corner.

Ashurst Wood were smarting from the perceived injustice of the indirect free kick and the game became more physical. They would have earned a draw if it wasn’t for the acrobatic Botevyle who had to be on his mettle to tip a late free kick over the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Atletico managed to see the game out to return home with a tough but well earned three points.

Manager Ricardo Moratalla said: "This was a very impressive performance. The boys had to dig deep today against a very strong defence. It wasn’t pretty, but not every game can be and we have maintained our strong position in the league.”

Howden Insurance Player of the Match: Will Anderson.