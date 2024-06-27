Run club alert - Girlies Run Society is active in East Sussex

By Millie CampbellContributor
Published 27th Jun 2024, 09:24 BST
WELCOME TO GIRLIES RUN SOCIETY. A community of girlies based in East Sussex coming together to run, have fun and meet new people.

Whether you're a pro or just starting out, GRS is a safe place for all of usI know it's daunting to start new things but that's exactly why we created this group; strictly no pressure, no competition and no judgment.Here's to keeping each other accountable and bettering ourselves. I can't wait to see you there and I cannot wait to watch this community grow!

Join our Facebook group and WhatsApp group to keep updated on all the latest runs!

