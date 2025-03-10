Run Wednesdays charity challenge at Brighton

By Trudy Hillman
Contributor
Published 10th Mar 2025, 21:26 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 08:08 BST
Run Wednesdays were celebrating success with a team of runners completing the Brighton Half Marathon on Sunday, March 2. The race is one of the first major half marathons in the UK race calendar. The fast course takes in many of the city's iconic sites, including the two piers and the i360 tower.

Richard Gardiner successfully completed the race in his target time of 1 hour and 45 minutes. Gina Mo Elli, Danille Lee and Carrie Blunden also completed the race, with Carrie knocking an incredible 13 minutes off of her previous half marathon best time.

Most Popular

Stuart McKenzie took the opportunity to run the race with his sister to raise money for local charity The Sussex Beacon. The charity provides free formula milk to mothers living with HIV as well as other support services for those living with HIV.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stuart shared: "I wanted to run with my sister again and at the same time it's a great thing to do something for someone else to make their lives a little more bearable."

Run Wednesdays' Richard Gardiner with fellow runner Ross Brocklehurstplaceholder image
Run Wednesdays' Richard Gardiner with fellow runner Ross Brocklehurst

If you would like to contribute to Stuart's chosen charity, please go to the Just Giving page at:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Running-for-this-wonderful-charity-so-I-can-run-with-my-sister?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice