Run Wednesdays charity challenge at Brighton
Richard Gardiner successfully completed the race in his target time of 1 hour and 45 minutes. Gina Mo Elli, Danille Lee and Carrie Blunden also completed the race, with Carrie knocking an incredible 13 minutes off of her previous half marathon best time.
Stuart McKenzie took the opportunity to run the race with his sister to raise money for local charity The Sussex Beacon. The charity provides free formula milk to mothers living with HIV as well as other support services for those living with HIV.
Stuart shared: "I wanted to run with my sister again and at the same time it's a great thing to do something for someone else to make their lives a little more bearable."
If you would like to contribute to Stuart's chosen charity, please go to the Just Giving page at:
https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Running-for-this-wonderful-charity-so-I-can-run-with-my-sister?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL