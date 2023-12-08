Run Wednesdays duo mark 60 with 60 laps – and aid St Wilfrid's Hospice
and live on Freeview channel 276
The runners completed the challenge to raise money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice (Eastbourne) Ltd. This incredible organization provides vital care and support to those with life limiting illnesses.
So far the duo have raised over £2000, over double their original target.
Supported by other runners from Run Wednesdays and other local running clubs, Danny and Johnathon asked everyone to make their 60th birthdays ones to remember – not just for them but for all those who will benefit by sponsoring them for their challenge.
On the day, they were joined by fellow runners, who also contributed cash donations.
Danny Garbett shared, “We are still awaiting an announcement of the final amount raised. On the day, it was just so lovely to have so many of our friends turn up – including runners from other clubs. It just shows how supportive the local clubs are!”
If you would like to donate, and together make a real difference in the lives of those who need it most, please go to their JustGiving page at: