Run Wednesdays hail success of Whitbread Hollow cross country

Following two previous successful hostings of the event, the route was adapted to create a tough new course for the Cross Country League, which sees 17 teams and over 480 adults and 65 juniors competing in six events over the winter.

The five mile course sees competitors running around Whitbread Hollow before heading up the steep climb to Beachy Head before returning to the start. In addition, two junior races took place on the day.

Runners for the club have been training for the event since the summer, including trail runs in all conditions and tough hill sets.

Run Wednesdays members enjoy the cross country event

Al Marshall, Cross Country Team Captain for Run Wednesdays, shared, “Hosting a cross country race was a massive undertaking for Run Wednesdays for the third year running. Our cross country team worked themselves to the bone organising the event, with volunteers from the club eager to make the event a success. Everything went pretty much to plan – even the weather behaved! The event went beautifully and a great set of races took place for the juniors and seniors. Run Wednesdays have done themselves proud and can now look forward to the rest of the season’s five races!”

Top runners for the club included Orlando Brooke, as first Run Wednesdays runner home, Rory McIntyre, Johanna Dowle as first lady overall in the Female 45 category, Elliot Beesley, Mary Austin-Olsen as first lady overall in the Female 70 category and Richard Vercoe.