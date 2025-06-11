Run Wednesdays members enjoy mud, music - and mad challenges

By Trudy Hillman
Contributor
Published 11th Jun 2025, 21:39 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 09:41 BST

Runners from Eastbourne-based Run Wednesdays came together to compete in a number of events.

Celebrations started with runners taking part in the 5km Run'n' Rave event on Eastbourne seafront on Friday. Runners joined in with glo sticks to a mix of classic dance, bass and techno anthems.

Run Wednesdays members went into Saturday participating in three events.

A team of runners took part in the Mud Monsters event in East Grinstead. The team faced 40 obstacles over a 7km course, including extra muddy runs, woods, rivers, streams, craters and deep muddy bogs.

Run Wednesdays members Jade Da Silva and Colin Burbageplaceholder image
Run Wednesdays members Jade Da Silva and Colin Burbage

Madeline Green took part in the St Wilfrid's Hospice 5k Rainbow Run, getting covered in coloured paint to raise money for the Eastbourne charity.

Danielle Lee, Jen Whelan and Scott O'Rouke participated as solo runners in the Endure 24 race, the UK's largest 24 hour trail race based at Wasing Park in Reading.

Entrants have 24 hours to complete as many of the 8k laps as possible, taking in landmarks such as the 15th century Church of St Nicholas and Wasing Wood. Jen and Danielle achieved six laps, just two weeks after completing a 100km event.

Sunday saw runners participate in two further events. Seven Run Wednesdays runners took part in the Weald Half Marathon. The route is based around parts of the Weald Way and the Vanguard Way and is organised by local running club, Uckfield Runners.

Danielle Lee and Jen Whelan at Endure 24placeholder image
Danielle Lee and Jen Whelan at Endure 24

Finally, Run Wednesday captain James Griffiths and Graham Chapman competed in the Eastbourne Tribourne races, with James finishing in fourth place in the sprint duathlon.

James said: "I had a weekend of totally different events. Mud Monsters on Saturday was great, dirty fun and quite exhausting. Sunday's duathlon at Eastbourne Triathlon was more competitive and I was please to finish in fourth place. Our run coaching and strength sessions at Run Wednesdays helped all of our members perform strongly over the weekend's events.”

If you would like to take part in any running events, whether it’s a muddy course with friends, a charity fun event or a more challenging trail course, weekly sessions are held by Run Wednesdays to support you with your training

