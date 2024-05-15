Run Wednesdays Team Success at Bognor 10k
The race first took place in May 1994. It was organised by Bognor Hotham Rotary Club and since then has enabled runners to raise thousands of pounds for good causes. Due to its success, since 2018 the event has also been coordinated by Bognor Regis Tone Zone Runners and also now includes a Junior Fun Run.
Team Captain for the event, Rosalind Wilkins, shared, "Our team took part in the 30th Anniversary event at Bognor. The sun shone brightly, making the run quite tough going. Many of our runners achieved personal bests, despite the intense heat. The crowds provided enthusiastic support.
"Everyone had a great day and we plan to send another team next year!"
Run Wednesdays wish to thank Lynn's Travel for providing the return transport.
If anyone is interested in joining an friendly and all-inclusive running group, and maybe even looking to train for their first full marathon, check out the Run Wednesdays Facebook page.
All are welcome, with a Run Wednesdays Couch to 5k programme, including free guided sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays for nine weeks, starting on 14th May, 6:15pm, outside promenade behind The Sovereign Centre in Eastbourne.