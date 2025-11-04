Runners conquer Beckley’s monster ups and downs

Over 70 Hastings Runners (not all pictured here) bolstered the field of 189 at the Beckley 10k

More than 70 Hastings Runners combined into a snake of green and black tops running the roads around Beckley last weekend. The hilly and challenging route, though, suggested an animal rather more dramatic – with more ups and downs than the plates along the back of a stegosaurus.

In all, the 189 entrants climbed 158m (nearly 520ft) from start to finish – including major climbs of almost a continuous kilometre at both the one-third and two-third points... But at least the final 1k was entirely downhill to the finish line outside Beckley Community Centre.

The first three HR men to get there were MV35 Steven Hoath, placed third in a time of 36min 29sec, followed by Senior Sam Evans (eighth in 37:20) and MV40 Paul Lambert (12th in 39:02).

The club’s fastest three women finishers were FV40 Claire Thomas (49:22), FV45 Lucy Pollard (49:27) and Senior Zoe Habgood (50:34).

Hastings Runner Louis Dargan (fourth left) won the Crowborough 10k and is seen here with teammates Andy Lee, Sarah Marzaioli, Ruth Spiller, Andy Knight and Lewis Parsons.

Behind them, there were age category wins for MV65 Neil Jeffries, MV70 Allan Payne, FV65 Xiulan Han and FV75 Yockie Richardson. As always, the club had runners in all age categories from Seniors all the way up to those still racing in their late 70s.

On the same day, another eight Hastings Runners tackled the Crowborough 10k, another tough course and the final event in the 12-race 2025 Sussex Grand Prix series. The club was delighted to see Louis Dargan finish first in 35:41, followed by Lewis Parsons (17th in 39:04), Andy Lee (48:23) and Andy Knight (53:18). There was another fine run, too, for Ruth Spiller (54:38) ahead of Sarah Marzaioli (1:04:16), Bill Poore (1:10:15) and Alicia Aling (1:22:47).

Lee, who had cunningly arranged his 70th birthday to fall just 10 days earlier, picked up his first MV70 age category winner’s trophy.

With the final standings for the SGP not due to be confirmed for a few weeks, it can nonetheless be stated that, provisionally, the club’s Louis Dargan finished fifth overall and Lewis Parsons 10th. HR’s highest placed woman was Ruth Spiller in 30th, also third in her age FV60 category. In the FV75 cohort, Sarah Marzaioli and Erica Wilson look sure to be ranked first and second respectively.

Hastings Runners welcomes new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk