Running club proud to welcome veterans and world champions to its ranks

Last Sunday’s annual Hastings Seafront 10k attracted a field of 163, a distinctly green-and-black hue by the 50 Hastings Runners assembling on the seafront startline, adjacent to the Hastings & St Leonards Angling Association.

The out-and-back course saw the field close to the sea at all times, but separated by over an hour, first to last, come the end. The final two over the line were both veterans, the second of them the club’s popular member Henry Worthington in a time of one hour 50 minutes and 15 seconds. Many club winners stayed to cheer Henry over the line – the day after FV80 Christine Sanderson topped the age grades list (with 91.2%) at Hastings Parkrun in a sub-30 minute time – emphasising the inclusive and wide-range of paces embraced by Hastings Runners... even as one of them became a World Champion in Italy (see below).

The fastest club member in the Seafront 10k, crossing the line in fifth place, was Steve Hoath in 37:23 followed by his fellow Senior Male Sam Evans in sixth (37:40). Placed 15th in an impressive 40:01 was Kieran Price – winner of the MV50 age category. Fill marks, too, to Steve Stanley placed 25h in a time of 43:27 that made him the fastest MV60 on the day.

In the women’s race, fastest Hastings Runners were F35 Laurine Waille 36th overall in 46:01, ahead of F45 age cat winner Sarah Bendle – placed 37th in 46:31 – and F35 Nicola Steed, 39th in a time of 46:54.

age cat winner Kieran Price

Congratulations, too, to FV75 age cat winner Yockie Richardson – and to Christopher White, Simon Weatherley and Lindsey Jones who all recorded PBs on the day.

• Another Hastings Runner going great guns was Finlay Goodman – now officially a World Champion having been placed first in the televised XTerra World Championship in Trentino, Italy after completing a 750m swim, a 16k mountain bike route then a 5k cross-country run to top an international field.

Meanwhile, still on British soil, the club was delighted to see Zoe Habgood (1:31:16) and Jessica Cull (2:05:27) complete the Tonbridge Half Marathon, while Heidi Rossetter did the Tonbridge 10k in 59:53.

A little further north, Keith Goodsell and Scott Hilton completed the 10 mile Wellness Walk in aid of Diabetes UK taking in 12 bridges across the River Thames… And a lot further north, well done to Jo French who did the Loch Ness Marathon in four hours 42 mins – knocking two hours off her previous best time!

Hastings Runners welcomes new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk