In the semi-final of the Sussex Intermediate Cup, holders Rustington ran out worthy winners at The Beaconsfield, beating Hailsham 2-0.

Rustington now face Punnetts Town in the final on Wednesday, April 9 at Sussex FA HQ in Lancing.

After some wet weather the pitch was moist and lumpy, however, it was given the thumbs-up by the referee.

Hailsham, who last won the Intermediate Cup in 1954, are the Hastings Intermediate Cup holders, and gave their all to make it to another final .

Rustington defend against Hailsham

Rustington started well and created some decent chances; however the Stringers defence were up to the early challenge. Charlie Kneath, the home side’s keeper, who returned to the club this season, has been on great form and commanded his box well.

In the 23rd minute the skilful Matthew Seale put Rustington ahead. The Stringers were unable to stop Rustington when they pushed up and pressed the defence. Seale was calm and clinical with his pinpoint finish.

The game became heated with some heavy challenges which eventually saw eight players receive yellow cards. Hailsham could only name 13 players in their matchday squad so were desperate not to pick up any more injuries.

Rustington doubled their lead on the 54th minute. The hard working Chris Darwin gave the away team a two-goal cushion with a lovely finish.

Hailsham Town tried their best to get back into the game but couldn’t get past the keeper. Oliver Albery tried hard and didn’t stop running all game. Ellis Collier had a good match for the visitors.

The GWS MoM was captain and birthday boy Chris Darwin for his great goal and all-round performance.

Next up, Rustington are away to Worthing Town and Hailsham Town take on Brighton Electricity at the Withdean Stadium.