Ruthless Boars go third: Loxwood 1 – 8 Roffey

Roffey made the short trip to local rivals Loxwood knowing that if results went for them they could end the day in third place in the Premier Division. Without Clyde Jacques, Jamie Wanstall, Devon Fender, Ryan Ferrar and skipper Ricardo Fernandes they took on a young Magpies team who had been struggling in recent weeks.

The pattern was set from the start with the Boars having the bulk of possession and patently moving the ball around to try and open up the deep lying home defence, whilst Loxwood looked to catch their opponents on the break. It only took ten minutes to break the deadlock when Jake Le Grange got in behind his full back and pulled back an inviting pass for top scorer Jordan Mase to drill into the bottom corner. Loxwood came close themselves when a bit of casual defending left Monty Watson Price to block a close range shot.

On thirty one minutes, following a corner, the ball found it’s way to Dan Pearse and he made no mistake to extend the Boars lead. Mase fired wide and McLean saved well from Tolfrey but had no chance when the Boars striker fed Cavan Chedzey who finished clinically. Loxwood were still able to break and Watson Price made another good block to keep them out. But in the last minute of the half Mase drilled the ball through a crowd of players and into the bottom corner to make it 4-0 at the break.

Loxwood knew they would have to get back into the game quickly and for the first twenty minutes of the second half had their fair share of possession but couldn’t get past the experienced Boars backline of Jack Poplett, Danny Pappoe and Ash Mutongerwa. Another corner on 70 minutes saw another Dan Pearse goal. His brother James who along with Dan had controlled the midfield went off with a minor injury with Elliot Hanslow coming on Shaun Findlay moving into the back three and Mutongerwa pushing into midfield. The changes only served to encourage the Boars to push forward even more and a slick passing move between Mase Chedzey and Mutongerwa saw Pearse get his hatrick with a deflection giving Maclean no chance.

Next 17 year old Bailey Moyo who had replaced 18 year old Chedzey cut in from the left and found the bottom corner with a sweet strike for his first senior goal. Another smart interchange of passes in and around the penalty box saw Pearse notch is fourth. Then in the last minute the ball was cleared from the Roffey penalty area and a Loxwood striker appeared to run into the defender, however the ref decided it was a penalty and Louis Chin made no mistake from the spot to give the home team a small consolation.

With Petersfield and Haywards Heath drawing, Roffey moved up to third. Although it is obviously still early in the season, the Boars do seem to be hitting form and also showing a good depth and balance in their squad with 6 players 18 or under in the match day squad which will be further strengthened by the signing of Josh Neathey from Horsham YMCA who was in the crowd having not been registered in time for the game.

Roffey: Watson Price, Le Grange, Findlay(Shorey), Mutongerwa, Pappoe, Poplett, D Pearse, J Pearse(Hanslow), Mase, Chedzey(Moyo), Tolfrey(Joseph) Sub: Potter