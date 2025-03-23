Seven signings and a new management team appointed by Shoreham gave the trip to the Edgar & Wood Stadium a banana skin look for Hassocks.

The Robins though have rarely slipped up in tricky assignments such as this so far this season. And they were not about to start here, running out 4-0 winners to maintain their 13-point lead at the top of the Southern Combination Premier Division table.

Victory over closest pursuers Crowborough Athletic at the Hassocks Hotel Beacon Ground next Saturday will move the Robins 16 points clear with five games remaining. You can do the maths.

Hassocks were helped against the Musselmen by a first half red card for one of those aforementioned new signings, coming at a point in the game when Shoreham looked capable of making life difficult for the visitors.

Josh Mundy scored one and assisted another in a man-of-the-match performance as Hassocks won 4-0 at Shoreham - picture by Phil Westlake

The Robins were awarded an indirect free kick inside the Musselmen box on 38 minutes, sparking an incredible meltdown and rant from Tony Timms.

Referee Peter Andrews was unimpressed enough to send centre-back Timms off for dissent. Not really what Tom Cousins, Tom Bold and Shane Lovell needed in their first game in charge after replacing former Hassocks forward Michael Death in the Shoreham dugout.

The Robins led 1-0 at the time Timms was given his marching orders. Jack Troak marked his restoration to the starting XI with a rare right-footed goal just four minutes into the match.

Josh Mundy set the tone for what would end up being a magnificent man-of-the-match midfield performance by delivering a delightful cross into the box.

Robins fans gathered behind the goal were cowering when Troak lined up a volley on his weaker foot. The panic though proved misplaced as Troak rifled a rocket beyond Elliot Dailly and into the back of the net.

There is clearly something Troak likes about playing Shoreham. He struck the 93rd minute winner when the sides met in BN6 back in November on an afternoon of high drama.

The Robins trailed 1-0 entering the 91st minute that day before goals in the space of three minutes from Ruari Farrell and then Troak saw Hassocks steal three points.

Although nowhere near as dramatic, the Robins provided another quickfire goal blitz against Shoreham on this occasion.

Three arrived in a nine-minute spell either side of the hour mark when Hassocks stepped up a gear and took ruthless advantage of their extra man.

Mundy got the party started as he and Troak reversed roles from the opener.

Raging Joe Bull clipped Troak away down the left and his pull back was calmly caressed into the bottom right corner by Mundy for his first goal since Boxing Day.

That was on 59 minutes. On 65, Farrell rose brilliantly to get his grey haired head on a cross.

The Robins’ top scorer put both power and precision into his header, directing it into the same corner Mundy had just picked out. The helpless Dailly had no chance.

Big Alex Fair then hit the goal of the game three minutes later with a trademark distance strike against his old club.

The ex-Musselmen favourite received a warm welcome from the home crowd when his name was read out before kick off, helping to put an extra big smile on his always happy and cheery face.

Hassocks rattled through the changes immediately after Fair made it four, including club captain Harvey Blake coming on to make his 200th Robins appearance in place of Dan Allen.

Under 23s defender Allen had another fine outing as part of a Robins defence well marshalled by James Shaw, who has two clean sheets in a row since re-joining from AFC Whyteleafe.

Hassocks were given a rousing reception from the sizeable travelling support at full time, part of a bumper Non League Day crowd.

The eyes of those Robins fans will inevitably turn towards the weekend, although Hassocks have the small matter of a Peter Bentley League Cup semi final against Haywards Heath Town at Newhaven on Tuesday night to get through first.