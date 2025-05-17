Ryan wins May Devonshire Trophy at Lottbridge Golf Club
The Lottbridge Golf Club played in their Devonshire Trophy, with 27 taking part in a nine-hole Stableford from the front white tees.
The weather was sunny and dry and, as a result, some excellent scores were returned.
Vice-captain Neil Twyman presented prizes to the following: Division 1 Winner - Ryan Negus, on countback, with nett 30; Division 2 Winner - John Rudwick, with nett 31; Best Gross - Tony Fox with 36; Nearest the pin on the 6th hole - Tony Fox.
Congratulations and well played to all of the prize winners.
Neil thanked everyone for playing in a great spirit of friendly rivalry. Another brilliant day at Lottbridge Golf Club.