Ryan wins May Devonshire Trophy at Lottbridge Golf Club

Division 1 Winner Ryan Negus (right) receiving his prize from Vice-Captain Neil Twyman

The Lottbridge Golf Club played in their Devonshire Trophy, with 27 taking part in a nine-hole Stableford from the front white tees.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weather was sunny and dry and, as a result, some excellent scores were returned.

Vice-captain Neil Twyman presented prizes to the following: Division 1 Winner - Ryan Negus, on countback, with nett 30; Division 2 Winner - John Rudwick, with nett 31; Best Gross - Tony Fox with 36; Nearest the pin on the 6th hole - Tony Fox.

Congratulations and well played to all of the prize winners.

Neil thanked everyone for playing in a great spirit of friendly rivalry. Another brilliant day at Lottbridge Golf Club.