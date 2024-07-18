Sanaya makes National Athletics Finals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burgess Hill Girls Prep School student Sanaya Mohandas is celebrating the end to a successful athletics season with a final performance representing Sussex in the one hundred metres at the 50th National Preparatory Schools Athletics Championships.

Sanaya, who is also an enthusiastic cricketer, qualified for the National Championships via the Sussex heats at K2 in Crawley placing second in the final. At the 50th National Preparatory School Athletics Championships, held at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium on the 3rd of July, she came second in her one hundred metres heat with a time of 14.53 seconds. In the final she placed sixth with a time of 14.66 seconds.

Earlier this year, with her strong performances in sprint events, Sanaya helped her local team, Crawley Athletics Club, win the South region of the indoor Sportshall competition. Her performances qualified her to represent the Sussex team. She also recently competed in the Under 13 Sussex Athletic Championships, winning Gold with her team in the 4 x 100 metres relay.

Sanaya was delighted to have made it to the National finals:

“I was very nervous before my races but at the same time I felt proud of myself to be performing at the Nationals with the best athletes in the country at the prestigious Alexander stadium. I was able to channel my nerves into my races and truly enjoy myself.”

Heather Cavanagh, Head of Burgess Hill Girls Prep School added:

“I know that Sanaya has been injured for a lot of this season. She has always been a talented athlete, but I am particularly impressed with her resilience and determination to succeed despite the challenges she has faced. These qualities will serve her well in the future.”