Sanders inspires a Horsham victory

First win on the road for Green and Whites

RUGBY

REGIONAL 1 SOUTH CENTRAL

Saturday 28th September 2024

Jack Osgood scoring in last season's match against Hammersmith & Fulham

Hammersmith & Fulham 25-27 Horsham

Report by Richard Ordidge

Horsham secured their first win of the season away at Hammersmith & Fulham which sees them climb four places to eighth in a tightly contested lower end of the table in Regional 1 South Central.

Man of the match Tom Sanders opened the scoring, and added his second try on 18 minutes following a well-executed lineout move and break from Tom Whittaker.

Hammersmith & Fulham responded with two interception tries, as Horsham were probably a little guilty of over playing, and the home side took an 18-10 lead into half-time.

Tom Johnson pegged back the hosts with a penalty followed by a try from a driving maul finished by Pat Viol, which was well converted by Johnson, to take a narrow 18-20 lead after 65 minutes and set up a thrilling finish.

Hammersmith & Fulham then scored a converted try after a poor exit initially from the visitors, but there was still time for Horsham to respond with a converted try from Johnson after a driving maul had been moved to the backs to secure a dramatic last-minute victory.

A delighted Horsham Head Coach, Nick Stocker, said after the game: “A good five points earned this afternoon with the most pleasing aspect being the control exerted throughout. Hammers are a dangerous side with good runners, but we contained them throughout.

We were perhaps a little guilty of overplaying in the first half which granted them two intercepted tries and a lead at halftime but when we started to control possession and territory, we looked the most likely to go on and win.

We have had several performances such as this in the past, but not managed to go on and secure a win. To do so is a very positive next step especially given the disruption of a few injuries throughout.

Performance wise, our backs were excellent with threats throughout. This was possible due to a well-functioning set piece with the lineout in particular going well. Freddie at hooker and Jacob in the second row to the fore here.

In the backs, notable performances from Joe Blake, Tom Whittaker, TJ and Josh gave space for our young wingers to cause damage.

Consequently, with two good tries this afternoon, Tom Sanders was awarded man of the match - a great performance in only his second league match since graduating from the colts last year.

We have a break next week which will give the bodies time to recover ahead of a mouthwatering local derby against Brighton where we hope a big crowd will be in attendance.”