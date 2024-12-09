Santa and the Seniors out on the golf course

Whilst Storm Darragh put paid to golf across the weekend for all but the hardiest, it was business as usual come Monday.

100 Seniors in various styles of Christmas attire, ranging from jumpers to hats, to the full Santa suit, took to the links, playing a Texas Scramble in teams of Four.

The annual Seniors Christmas Comp is always much enjoyed by the participants and this year was no exception

Despite low temperatures calling for a good number of layers, the scoring was hot!

Picture of Golf Putter

The team of Kit Magrath, Peter Rowe, Adie Miles and Tony Addis posted a 15 under par 55 nett, only to be beaten on a back 9 countback by the winning team of Mike Higginson, Geoff Bray, Dave Lewis and Phil Atherton

The Clubs 'Christmas Capers' takes place this weekend with another 120 players taking to the links