Saturday nights alright for… wrestling in Littlehampton

The UK’s number one family wrestling show heads to Littlehampton on Saturday February 25 at 7pm.

The Kapow Heroweight champion Twitch defends against wrestling legend Kris Kay

Branded one of the best wrestling organisations in the Uk Kapow and SWF wrestling return to the Windmill Theatre in Littlehampton on Saturday February 25.

Following on from two sell out shows at the venue the outrageous wrestling superstars are ready to do battle in an action packed night of high octane wrestling.

Two championships will be on the line in a huge double main event when The Psycho Clown Twitch defends his Kapow Heroweight championship against wrestling veteran Kris Kay in a No DQ, falls count anywhere showdown.The SWF champion The Bruiser puts his title on the line against Joshua James in what is set to be a hard hitting contest.

The star studded show also features Boy Wonder Billy Whizz, Mjr Lee Buff, Dory Gibson and Dirty South.