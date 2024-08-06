Save Court 3- Selsey’s Crablands Bowling and Tennis Club is crowdfunding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Selsey’s Crablands Bowling and Tennis Club is Crowdfunding to raise funds for the various projects within the Tennis Section.

As part of their efforts, one of the rewards to pledge for is a ticket to the Ball on Saturday, October 5. The link for their Crowdfunding page is: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/crablands-tennis-club

We have a deadline of August 31 to raise the required funds of £11,500 with 100 qualifying supporters and subject to achieving this target Sport England will pledge an additional £11,000.

The members of the Tennis Section, and the club as a whole, are very grateful for the support we’ve had so far and look forward to getting to the finishing post successfully.

Crablands Tournament Umpire Chairs.

On another note, the Tennis Section are in full flow of their Internal Championship Tournaments with a record number of members taking part in this year’s event: Mixed Doubles, Ladies and Men’s Doubles and Singles.

The Finals Day for the Tournament is Sunday, September 22 where this year we will have qualified umpires for the event. Thanks to one of our amazingly talented members, we will have umpire chairs for our visiting qualified umpires, hand made.

Our Ladies, Men’s 1st and 2nd Teams continue to be successful in their respective leagues – Tennis Sussex Babolat Summer Doubles League 2024.