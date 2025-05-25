Scaynes Hill 2nd XI v Southwick and Shoreham 1st XI

Heavy overnight rain across Sussex must have seen a number of matches wiped out so well done to the grounds keeper at Scaynes Hill for ensuring that cricket won out. Under heavy cloud cover skipper Harry Dorgan called correctly and asked the opposition to bat, a popular decision with his quick bowlers who made full use of the conditions. Gary Mussen struck in his opening over, opening the door for a fiery Harry Sutton to rip the heart of the mid- Sussex sides middle order, helping himself to three early wickets before blasting out Matthew Carter for a golden duck

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scaynes Hill 2nd XI v Southwick and Shoreham

Paul Hudson and Ahmed Oryakhail kept the pressure on with a wicket apiece leaving spinner Dorgan to bamboozle the tail. The Wickers were in fine fielding form taking good catches, although with the last four batters being clean bowled, they didn’t have to over exert Heavy overnight rain across Sussex must have seen a number of matches wiped out so well done to the grounds keeper at Scaynes Hill for ensuring that cricket won out. Under heavy cloud cover skipper Harry Dorgan called correctly and asked the opposition to bat, a popular decision with his quick bowlers who made full use of the conditions. Gary Mussen struck in his opening over, opening the door for a fiery Harry Sutton to rip the heart of the mid- Sussex sides middle order, helping himself to three early wickets before blasting out Matthew Carter for a golden duck

themselves. Shankar Polavarapu hit 35 from 28 Balls to top score and four batters reached double figures but proved unable to make further headway. Scaynes Hill finally succumbed for a score of 133 from 25 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alnwick have had a tough start to the season

In a fine bowling attack Sutton stood out with his 4 for 37 from 9 overs, whilst Dorgan pocketed 3 wickets in 3 overs for 16 runs.

In reply, opener Dean Ghasemi was caught by Polavarapu off of Tom Langler for just 4 runs but a sensible partnership of 50 between club President Adam Walter and Farhad Barakzai steadied the ship until Barakzai was bowled by Langler for a solid 16 from 34 balls Fortunately the wise old heads of Walter and Dorgan took control of the match, seeing the away side to victory in 26 overs. Walter whacking a four to win the game and reach a creditable half century off 79 balls hitting seven 4’s and a 6, leaving the ubiquitous Dorgan on 40 not out from just 32 balls with four 4’s and three 6’s. best wishes to Scaynes Hill’s Sam Dore who suffered a nasty dislocated finger whilst fielding and spent an uncomfortable few hours in A&E.

Following the Wickers 2nd away victory Dorgan said “It was a very enjoyable game, played in a good spirit in the field with a well-paced run chase led by a fantastic knock from Adam”

The 2nd XI were denied their start to the season when Worthing 5th’s were unable to raise a team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday the under 11’s faced local rivals Shoreham-By-Sea on Southwick Green, a close fought match saw the away side take the spoils against a Wickers team still learning the ropes. Excellent fielding from Austin and a fine bowling spell from Nathan were the highlights for the home team