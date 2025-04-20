SCFL Division 2: TD Shipley finish sixth after final-day draw with Capel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TD Shipley drew 1-1 with Capel in the last league game of the SCFL Division 2 season.

On a beautiful day at Dragons Green, the Dragons will believe they did enough to win the match and had the better of the chances.

During the first half Ollie Broad went through on goal, attempted to take the ball around the keeper outside of the box, but was crudely taken out. The referee took his time dealing with it, and raised the yellow card, to the disbelief of the 125 crowd.

The second half kicked off with both teams creating opportunities, but when Broad had another one on one with the keeper, this time he skipped past the keeper and placed it into an empty net, 1-0.

The Dragons attack v Capel

In the 80th minute, Woodward, the home team keeper, was substituted. A guard of honour was formed as this was his last ever appearance.

With just five minutes to go, Capel were pushing for an equaliser. The ball was crossed into the box for their substitute to volley it past the keeper for an equaliser, 1-1 – a decent goal and the goalkeeper stood no chance of saving it.

Shipley’s Kyle Johnson, was given the MoM award for his outstanding work down the wing.

It was a great game and the end of the 2024/25 season. This meant a very respectful sixth place finish in the league and some great cup runs. At the start of the day Capel were hoping for a win and a third place finish, however they ended up in fifth.

