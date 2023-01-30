Scholarship hopes For Eastbourne junior racing driver

Eastbourne based junior racing driver Will Fallon has reached the final of the Jamsport Racing Fiesta Junior Scholarship.

16 Year Old Will Fallon, Junior Racing Driver

This heavily contested scholarship attracts youngsters from around the countryto compete for a fully funded season of racing in the BRSCC Fiesta JuniorChampionship. Races take place at all the top UK tracks including Silverstone and Brands Hatch.

Sixteen year old Will, a student at Bexhill College, has already proven his racing skills in Karting, winning the Junior Subaru class of both the Kent Kart Championship, and the Lydd International Kart Club Championship.

Selection for the scholarship has taken place over 2 weekends at Blyton Park in Lincolnshire, where the young drivers are assessed not only on their driving ability, but also fitness, teamwork, knowledge, interviews and media skills.