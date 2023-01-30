Scholarship hopes For Eastbourne junior racing driver

This heavily contested scholarship attracts youngsters from around the countryto compete for a fully funded season of racing in the BRSCC Fiesta JuniorChampionship. Races take place at all the top UK tracks including Silverstone and Brands Hatch.
Sixteen year old Will, a student at Bexhill College, has already proven his racing skills in Karting, winning the Junior Subaru class of both the Kent Kart Championship, and the Lydd International Kart Club Championship.
Selection for the scholarship has taken place over 2 weekends at Blyton Park in Lincolnshire, where the young drivers are assessed not only on their driving ability, but also fitness, teamwork, knowledge, interviews and media skills.
The competition is down to the last ten drivers who will compete in the final at Mallory Park in Leicestershire on the 7th February.