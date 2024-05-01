Schools Festival Day celebrates youth tennis at Rye Lawn Tennis and Squash Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event saw participation from several primary schools in the local area, including Winchelsea, Peasmarsh, and Battle, each competing in various tennis mini-games designed to challenge their skills and foster sportsmanship. The friendly but fierce competition culminated with “Battle Ballers” clinching first place, followed closely by the spirited team of the “Peasmarsh-ians” as runners-up.

"Seeing the joy and enthusiasm in the kids as they hit the court is incredibly fulfilling," said Tanya McCulley. "Days like this not only strengthen community ties but also ignite a lifelong passion for sports among pupils."

The festival is part of the club’s ongoing commitment to promoting health and fitness through sports.

Young players in action at Rye Lawn Tennis and Squash Club's Festival Day

It serves as a precursor to an even more exciting event - a FREE open day scheduled for June 29, 2024. This upcoming event promises a day full of free coaching, demonstrations, and a variety of activities across all sports offered at the club, including tennis, padel, squash, table tennis, and croquet, suitable for both kids and adults.

It’s a perfect opportunity for families to get a taste of what Rye Lawn Tennis and Squash Club has to offer.