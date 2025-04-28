Scott Treble revives Rebels’ FOUR-tunes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tierney Scott’s hat-trick, alongside a Dani Lane header, saw Worthing Women complete the double over Maidenhead United on a gloriously sunny day in leafy Berkshire.

There wasn’t a single change to the squad that lined up at York Road, a fortnight after their last outing at home to Bristol Rovers. That meant a final run out for long-serving goalkeeper Lauren Dolbear and appearance number 166 for striker Sophie Humphrey, setting a new club high.

Bedecked in their change strip of blue, it was the visitors who were fastest out of the blocks, carving out the game’s opening opportunity a mere five minutes in. Eleanor Keegan slipped in record-breaker Humphrey and the forward came within a whisker of breaking the deadlock, when her shot whistled inches past the far post.

Less than a minute later, Scott’s powerfully struck effort was partially blocked but Humphrey couldn't quite get the required ‘oomph’ behind her follow-up.

Despite the positive start though, the hosts might have edged in front as persistence by Ellie Manners saw her dig out a cross that Tia Johnson headed fractionally over the crossbar.

Playing up the slope seemed to hamper the Reds for a while, indeed nothing of note chances-wise arrived until almost the half-hour mark.

That’s when excellent wing work by Keegan resulted in her releasing Humphrey through the inside left channel, from where the number nine pulled the ball back from the byline for Scott to guide into the opposite bottom corner of Kody Cornish’s net.

In a ‘two busses at once’ scenario, Scott then exchanged passes with Dan Rowe at a quickly taken corner, before the latter delivered a teasing cross that Dani Lane so nearly got on the end of.

However, it didn’t take much longer for the next goal to arrive.

Scott continued to be a thorn in the Magpies’ side, so much so that the only way to stop her was to, literally, chop her down. Manners the ironic protagonist and ‘T’ and her teammates the grateful recipients, as the fallen rose to leave Cornish rooted to the spot, from the spot.

The half-time refreshments could have tasted even sweeter had Aaliyah Charles not got herself in the way of Humphrey’s attempt, succeeding Lane’s heroics at keeping the ball in play in the first place.

Following a mascot’s guard of honour for the retiring Amy Saunders prior to the second forty-five getting underway, Worthing resumed where they had left off at the interval.

A heavy touch by Captain Sarah Thompson gave Scott all the incentive she needed to capitalise and curl a delightful pass into the path of the underlapping Humphrey. Only a fine piece of last-ditch defending by Emily McMaster prevented the marauding forward from making it three.

Although the respite was all too brief for the home team, thanks to newly-crowned triple Player of the Year Rowe sending over a flag-kick that wasn’t completely cleared. Once Katie Young had seen her edge-of-the-box strike blocked by a blur of black-and-white-striped shirts, Rowe’s second cross was helped on by Keegan and poked over the line by the predatory Scott, ala one Cap England International David Nugent.

Less than 120 seconds further on, the tireless Humphrey laid on a chance that begged to be put away, only for Lane to suffer the frustration/indignity of a miskick at precisely the wrong moment.

Never ones to rest on their laurels though, the Rebels were soon reminded of the homesters’ threat when Dolbear had to be alert to stick out a right leg to divert Izzy Stockton’s close-range effort.

Scott then raced clear on the left wing and cut inside but couldn’t keep her shot down and neither Lane nor Keegan were able to apply the coup de grace to Rowe’s latest corner.

Stockton too came close again, prodding narrowly the wrong side of the back stick to (unintentionally) protect Dolbear’s clean sheet, as the contest entered its final stages.

Neat and tidy became the order of the day when Becs Bell and Scott paired up to provide Lane with a sight of goal twenty yards out. Dani’s time would come though.

Two half-time subs then combined for Maidenhead, via Simone O’Brien firing in a flag-kick that Natalie Cowell forced Dolbear to drop on and smother.

The points were sealed by way of Skipper Rowe picking out the dome of Lane for the ten to crash home a header off the underside of the bar.

In spite of facing overwhelming odds however, Saunders nearly crowned an incredible seventeen year career with a goal but Dolbear hadn’t read the script; pulling off a perfect parry to ensure her own retirement party could kick off with a bang.

Rowe’s corner caused confusion, mainly between her own colleagues, when both Lane and Keegan tried to round off the afternoon by nodding in number four. The same piece of apparatus that had earlier aided the former in bulging the onion bag, being less helpful on this occasion.

Finally, the fourth minute of stoppage time saw Cowell find herself unmarked in the box but she could only locate Dolbear’s midriff and the points went South.