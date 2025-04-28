Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tierney Scott’s hat-trick and a Dani Lane header meant Worthing Women completed the double over Maidenhead United on a glorious day in leafy Berkshire – and finished fifth in Division 1SW of the National League.

There was a final run out for long-serving goalkeeper Lauren Dolbear and appearance number166 for striker Sophie Humphrey, a new club high.

In their change strip of blue, the visitors were fastest out of the blocks, carving out the game’s opening opportunity five minutes in. Eleanor Keegan slipped in Humphrey and the forward came within a whisker of breaking the deadlock, but her shot whistled inches past the post. Then Scott’s powerful effort was partially blocked but Humphrey couldn't quite get the required power into her follow-up.

The hosts might have edged in front as persistence by Ellie Manners saw her dig out a cross that Tia Johnson headed fractionally over.

Worthing, in blue, celebrate their third goal - picture by Onerebelsview

Excellent wing work by Keegan resulted in her releasing Humphrey through the inside left channel, from where the No9 pulled the ball back from the byline for Scott to guide into the opposite bottom corner of Kody Cornish’s net.

Immediately Scott exchanged passes with Dan Rowe at a quick corner, before the latter delivered a teasing cross that Lane nearly got on the end of.

Scott continued to be a thorn in the Magpies’ side, so much so the only way to stop her was to chop her down. ‘T’ rose to leave Cornish rooted to the spot from the spot.

The half-time refreshments could have tasted even sweeter had Aaliyah Charles not got herself in the way of Humphrey’s attempt.

Following a mascot’s guard of honour for the retiring Amy Saunders prior to the second 45 getting under way, Worthing resumed where they had left off.

A heavy touch by captain Sarah Thompson gave Scott all the incentive she needed to capitalise and curl a delightful pass into the path of Humphrey. Only a fine piece of last-ditch defending by Emily McMaster prevented her making it three.

Soon newly-crowned triple Player of the Year Rowe sent over a flag-kick that wasn’t cleared. Once Katie Young had seen her edge-of-the-box strike blocked by a blur of black-and-white-striped shirts, Rowe’s second cross was helped on by Keegan and poked over the line by the predatory Scott.

Less than 120 seconds further on, Humphrey laid on a chance that begged to be put away, only for Lane to miskick.

The Rebels were soon reminded of the home side’s threat when Dolbear had to be alert to stick out a right leg to divert Izzy Stockton’s close-range effort.

Scott raced clear on the left and cut inside but couldn’t keep her shot down and neither Lane nor Keegan were able to apply the coup de grace to a Rowe corner.

Stockton came close again, prodding narrowly the wrong side of the back stick to protect Dolbear’s clean sheet.

Becs Bell and Scott paired up to provide Lane with a sight of goal 20 yards out, then two half-time subs combined for Maidenhead, via Simone O’Brien firing in a flag-kick that Natalie Cowell forced Dolbear to smother.

The points were sealed by way of skipper Rowe picking out the dome of Lane for her to crash home a header off the underside of the bar.

Saunders nearly crowned an incredible 17-year career with a goal but Dolbear pulled off a perfect parry to ensure her own retirement party could kick off with a bang.

The fourth minute of stoppage time saw Cowell unmarked in the box but she could only locate Dolbear’s midriff and the points went south.